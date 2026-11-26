Ahead of Thanksgiving, a Valley lung cancer survivor is encouraging others to advocate for their health while her surgeon highlights risk factors beyond smoking

GILBERT, AZ — PHOENIX, AZ— A Valley woman is sharing her experience with lung cancer ahead of Thanksgiving, hoping to encourage others to advocate for their health.

Carolyn Nannenga, who said she quit smoking more than 45 years ago, was diagnosed with lung cancer in January 2025 after spending months searching for answers. Her surgeon, Dr. Brett Broussard, said Nannenga experienced a cough and fatigue before her diagnosis.

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“It’s very devastating, but what you do with that news is how you’re going to come out of that,” Nannenga said. Smoking is a major risk factor for lung cancer, but exposure to radon and outdoor air pollution can also increase the risk, according to the American Cancer Society. Broussard, a thoracic surgeon with Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center who treats patients across the Valley, including in Gilbert, said researchers continue to study environmental exposures, genetics and family history.