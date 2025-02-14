Valley Freeways to Face Weekend Closures and Restrictions

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has announced several planned projects that will impact travel along Valley freeways this weekend.

Heads up, drivers in the Valley! The Arizona Department of Transportation ( ADOT ) has several planned projects that might affect your travel along freeways this weekend. According to the ADOT website, drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly and be aware of the following restrictions:Southbound Interstate 17 ( I-17 ) will be closed between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, February 17, for pavement improvement work.

During this time, southbound I-17 on-ramps at State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road will also be closed. Motorists are urged to allow extra travel time and stick to the primary detour route. Avoid using streets adjacent to I-17 that are not designed to handle freeway traffic. The primary detour for southbound I-17 traffic will involve exiting to westbound Loop 303, using southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound Happy Valley Road, and then rejoining I-17. Please note that some local street closures will be in effect.Westbound Interstate 10 (I-10) will be narrowed to two lanes in areas between Elliot Road and 24th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, February 17, due to work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 traffic will utilize the new local lanes (collector-distributor road) between Baseline Road and 40th Street. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will also be narrowed to one lane between Rural Road and I-10. Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes. The westbound US 60 ramp connecting with the westbound I-10 local lanes is now operational. Notice that westbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline and Broadway roads will be closed. Additionally, all I-10 on- and off-ramps at 32nd Street will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, February 17, for signal work. 32nd Street will also be closed in both directions near I-10. Consider using 40th Street as an alternative. For more information, please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.Northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will be closed between I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, February 17, for pavement marking and lane shifts as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Northbound 48th Street will also be closed between Broadway Road and I-10. Note that some ramp closures and other restrictions may begin as early as 8 p.m. Friday. For northbound SR 143, consider using alternate routes, including westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach southbound SR 143.





