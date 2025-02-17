Valley Deals: Freebies, Discounts, and More for February 17-23

Find the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, including restaurant specials, retail promotions, and discounts for teachers, military, veterans, and more.

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Feb. 17-23. \Restaurants, stores and more are offering exciting promotions. Burrito Express is celebrating the grand opening of its first hybrid location within a Circle K convenience store from 7 a.m. to noon on Feb. 23. The first 50 guests will receive a free burrito and swag bag with discount cards, merch and more.

After the first 50 free burritos, burritos will be buy one, get one free until noon. The event is at 7165 S. Val Vista Dr., in Gilbert. \Recreo Cantina: On Feb. 22, you can get the Mi Casa Margarita for $4, The Dark Berry Margarita for $5, or try a $6 Cadillac Mi Casa beverage. Twin Peaks: On Feb. 22, you can enjoy a $6 House Margarita, $8 Peaks Margarita, $12 Spicy Strawberry margarita, $14.00 Twin Peaks Barrel Select Margarita. Hash Kitchen: For the month of February, for $5, try the ‘Cupid’s Cloud' - a festive shot shaken up with a mix of raspberry puree, lemon juice, vodka and topped with a whimsical puff of cotton candy and a festive candy heart. Shake Shack: From Feb. 11-17, you can enjoy a BOGO SmokeShack Burger deal using the code BEMINE via the Shack App. Bashas’ Supermarkets: From Feb. 12-18, get 20% off wine and liquor purchases when you buy 6 or more bottles (750 ml or larger).AJ’s Fine Foods: Through Feb. 18, when you purchase a $100 AJ’s gift card, you’ll get a signature bouquet of flowers.Starbucks has brought back 'for here' drinks with free refills (on coffee and tea). Learn more here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Enjoy Stoking Social Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. with $10 cocktails, $3 off starters and salads, $2 off select drinks, and $10 off wine bottles. Angie’s Prime Grill: Get $4.99 Fresh Cut Salads throughout January and February. The Italian Daughter: Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100), and more. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day. Recreo Cantina: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. \Looking to give a furry friend a forever home? HALO Animal Rescue has some long-time residents available for adoption. Some of these pets have been waiting for a year or more, and some adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here. \There are also some fantastic deals specifically for teachers, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors. The Arabian Horse Show is at Westworld of Scottsdale through February 23. Military Appreciation Day is Feb. 18, when military personnel and their families can attend for free. SeaWorld San Diego: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.The Wigwam: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.Arizona Science Center: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S





abc15 / 🏆 263. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RESTAURANTDEALS FREEBIES DISCOUNT FEBRUARY VALLEY TEACHERS MILITARY VETERANS FIRSTRESPONDERS NURSES SENIORS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DEALS: Classes, lunch specials, museums and more Valley discountsLooking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

Read more »

DEALS: WMPO entry, coffee, mini golf and more Valley discountsLooking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Feb. 3-9.

Read more »

DEALS: Valentine's Day specials, film fests, and more Valley discountsLooking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Feb. 10-16.

Read more »

Today's Top Deals: Galaxy S25 Pre-order Deals, Apple Watch Discounts, and More!Don't miss out on these amazing deals happening today! Grab the new Galaxy S25 with incredible savings, score discounted Apple Watch Series 10 models, and check out deals on eufy smart locks, Instant Pot Duo Plus, Roku TVs, and much more. Plus, find amazing savings on popular tech accessories like AirPods and AirTags.

Read more »

45 Super Bowl food deals to score major savingsSave big on game day with these delicious discounts and freebies.

Read more »

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Sweet Deals and FreebiesThis Valentine's Day, several restaurants are offering special deals and discounts for couples and singles alike. From buy-one-get-one burritos at Chipotle to free heart-shaped bagels at Panera Bread and a free order of dumplings at P.F. Chang's, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday on a budget. Some chains are also offering promotions for fitness enthusiasts and app users.

Read more »