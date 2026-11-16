Vallejo police believe alcohol played a role in early Sunday fatal collision

One woman was killed and two other people were seriously injured.

On Sunday just before 1:30 a.m., a report of a collision came in between two vehicles near Tennessee and Monterey streets in Vallejo. Investigators believe one vehicle was traveling on Tennessee Street when it collided with the other at the Monterey Street intersection.

Police in Vallejo believe alcohol could have played a role in a fatal traffic collision that occurred early on Sunday. On Sunday just before 1:30 a.m., a report of a collision came in between two vehicles near Tennessee and Monterey streets. Officers arrived and found a total of three people from both vehicles all suffering from serious injuries.

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A woman who was behind the wheel of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene and her passenger, a man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators believe one vehicle was traveling on Tennessee Street when it collided with the other at the Monterey Street intersection. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Officer Brad Kim of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division at 707-648-4329 or via email at Brad. Kim@cityofvallejo.net.

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