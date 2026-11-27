Vallejo police arrested a 34-year-old South Carolina man accused of following and robbing a 62-year-old woman near her home on Cabernet Drive last Sunday. The suspect allegedly took her purse and knocked her over, stealing over $2,000 in cash and valuables before fleeing in a rental car tracked to Oakland.

Trinity AudioVallejo police arrested a man on suspicion of following and robbing a woman in broad daylight after a shopping trip last weekend, the department said Tuesday.

At around 1 p.m. Sunday, a 62-year-old woman returning home with bags of goods in the 5800 block of Cabernet Drive was robbed by someone who likely followed her from nearby Gateway Plaza mall, police said. The suspect, who wore a mask, took the woman’s purse and knocked her over, injuring her, before fleeing in a waiting car, according to police. Over $2,000 worth of cash and valuables were taken in the theft.

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Investigators used neighborhood surveillance footage and license plate readers to identify the suspect’s vehicle, which they determined was a rental car. The vehicle was later located in the East Bay, and officers in Oakland assisted in the suspect’s arrest by conducting a vehicle stop with guns drawn in the 3300 block of International Boulevard. Two occupants of the car fled on foot, but the robbery suspect was captured when he tried to flee, according to police.