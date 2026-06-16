Valkyries instant analysis: Golden State suffocates Sparks in dominant win

Valkyries hold WNBA leading scorer Kelsey Plum to nine points

Behind the WNBA’s leading scorer , bonafide star Nneka Ogwumike and All-Star Dearica Hamby, the Sparks have averaged just over 90 points a night. Valkyries won their third straight game, defeating the Sparks 78-58 behind a suffocating defensive performance.

Plum, who averages 26.6 points per game, was held to nine points on 3-for-10 shooting from the field. Gabby Williams led the Valkyries with 16 points and four rebounds. Kaila Charles added 13 points in 21 minutes off the bench. Veronica Burton finished with 12 points.

Golden State led by as much as 24 as it cruised to a win and improved to 9-5. Golden State built a 15-point first-quarter lead by forcing the Sparks into multiple contested, late clock jumpers. Los Angeles shot 3-for-16 through the first 10 minutes and had just 10 points. Los Angeles made a small run in the third, outscoring the Valkyries 21-16.

But the Valkyries’ lead was just too big to overcome. The Valkyries forced Plum to foul out at the 4:25 mark of the fourth quarter, effectively ending the Sparks night. Charles has seen her minutes get cut since she was taken out of the starting lineup for Cecilia Zandalasini. The former Maryland standout hit 5-of-7 of her shots from the field, including knocking down 2-of-3 3-point attempts.

In her first game back since being waived by the Valkyries, the former Iowa standout played 11 minutes and was a solid contributor on defense.





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