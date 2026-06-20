Valkyries instant analysis: Golden State’s losing streak to Lynx continues in close loss

Valkyries can’t capitalize on second-quarter run as they remain winless against Minnesota

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Cecilia Zandalasini #24 of the Golden State Valkyries shoots over Natasha Howard #1 of the Minnesota Lynx during the first half of the WNBA game at Chase Center on June 19, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Playing the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, Golden State was up 10 with 38.3 seconds left in the first half. But all the momentum built in the first half disappeared after veteran Gabby Williams fouled Kayla McBride and Nia Coffey on 3-point attempts on back-to-back possessions.

Instead of going into halftime up double-digits, the Valkyries went into the break conceding momentum to the Lynx and they took advantage. Minnesota used the mini second-quarter run to propel it to a 81-75 win over the Valkyries. Golden State has now lost six straight to the Lynx as they remain the only team the second-year franchise hasn’t beaten in its short history.

The Valkyries held rookie sensation Olivia Miles to just seven points and four assists, but couldn’t stop anyone else. The Lynx came out of halftime firing on all cylinders. The Valkyries cut Minnesota’s lead to five with under a minute to go in the fourth with Janelle Salaün at the line shooting two free throws. But the second-year player missed both and the Lynx slowly built their advantage back with free throws.

Golden State gave one more punch after Zandalasini hit a clutch 3-pointer with under 20 seconds left. But Miles hit two free throws on the ensuing possession and the rookie blocked Zandalasini’s 3-pointer up four to close out the game. The Italian sharpshooter had a rough stretch of games since returning to the starting lineup. Over the last five games, she’s averaged just 3.6 points per game.

She’s shot 36% from the field and 30% from the 3-point line this season. Zandalasini scored 14 points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 shooting from the 3-point line.





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