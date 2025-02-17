Valincius Tosses Gem in Cavaliers' Shutout Win Over Rice

Freshman pitcher Tomas Valincius makes a stellar collegiate debut, hurling six shutout innings and striking out 10 batters to lead the Virginia Cavaliers to a 7-0 victory over Rice in the Puerto Rico Challenge.

The freshman left-handed pitcher made his collegiate debut and pitched like a seasoned ace, throwing six innings of one-hit, shutout baseball and striking out 10 batters to lead No. 2 Virginia (2-1) to a 7-0 victory over Rice on Sunday evening. This win concluded the Puerto Rico Challenge at Estadio Francisco Montaner in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Valincius couldn't have started his debut any better, retiring the first six batters he faced and recording three strikeouts in the first two innings.

\The UVA bats provided Valincius with some early support in the bottom of the second inning. Henry Ford singled, Jacob Ference doubled, and Aidan Teel was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Harrison Didawick came up with a single through the right side, scoring two runs. Later in the inning, an error allowed Didawick to score, making the score 3-0. Valincius gave up a leadoff double to Rice to start the third inning, but he responded by striking out the next three batters in a row, stranding the runner. \When he returned to the mound in the fourth inning, Valincius picked up two more strikeouts and retired the side in order. An error allowed a second leadoff batter to reach base in the top of the fifth inning for Rice, but Valincius retired the next three batters to keep the Owls off the board. Virginia added another run in the bottom half of the fifth as James Nunnallee hit a leadoff single, advanced to second on an Eric Becker walk, moved to third on a Henry Godbout bunt, and then scored on a Henry Ford sacrifice fly. Valincius retired the side in order again in the top of the sixth, and that marked the end of his outing. His final line was about as impressive as it gets for a freshman in his debut: six innings, one hit, zero runs, zero walks, 10 strikeouts. Only two of the 20 batters Valincius faced reached base.The Cavaliers continued their offensive efforts in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Aidan Teel hit a leadoff double down the right field line and scored on a Luke Hanson double to left-center. Hanson eventually scored on a passed ball, making the score 6-0. Kevin Jaxel entered the game in the top of the seventh and worked around a two-out walk to retire the side. Three UVA pitchers kept the shutout going in the top of the eighth as Joe Colucci gave up two singles around a strikeout, Dean Kampschror came in and struck out the only batter he faced, and then Drew Koenen came in and induced a groundout to end the inning with two Rice runners on base. The Cavaliers added one more run in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Becker and then Koenen finished the game for Virginia in the ninth, securing the 7-0 win. Harrison Didawick, Henry Ford, and Aidan Teel each had two hits, and Didawick had two RBI to lead the UVA offense. Of course, Tomas Valincius was credited with the well-deserved win for one of the best pitching debuts in Virginia baseball history. After suffering a disappointing 5-4 loss in extra innings to Michigan in the season opener on Friday, Virginia bounced back to win the next two games, finishing the weekend in Puerto Rico 2-1. Up next, the Cavaliers return to Charlottesville for their home opener against George Washington on Wednesday at 3 pm ET (ACC Network Extra) at Disharoon Park





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COLLEGE BASEBALL VIRGINIA CAVALIERS RICE VALINCIUS SHUTOUT DEBUT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman Demands USPS Action After Postal Worker Repeatedly Tosses Packages Over Her FenceA Canaryville resident is frustrated with a postal worker's repeated practice of tossing packages over her fence instead of delivering them properly. She has filed multiple complaints with the USPS, but the issue persists.

Read more »

Judge tosses opera singer's lawsuit against the University of Michigan over firingA judge has dismissed a lawsuit by an acclaimed opera singer who sued the University of Michigan over his firing for what the school deemed sexual misconduct.

Read more »

Judge tosses opera singer's lawsuit against the University of Michigan over firingA judge has dismissed a lawsuit by an acclaimed opera singer who sued the University of Michigan over his firing for what the school deemed sexual misconduct. The federal judge said in his ruling Monday that David Daniels waited too long to sue the university. Daniels was hired as a voice professor in 2015 and granted tenure three years later.

Read more »

Appeals Court Tosses Out Lawsuit Against LDS Church Over City Creek Center FundingA former Latter-day Saint's lawsuit alleging fraud by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regarding the use of tithing funds for City Creek Center has been dismissed by a federal appeals court. The court ruled that no reasonable juror could find the church misrepresented how it spent the money.

Read more »

Judge tosses last charge against ex-prosecutor accused of misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery caseA judge has thrown out a felony indictment against a former Georgia prosecutor, ending her trial on charges that she abused her power to protect the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in 2020.

Read more »

Judge Tosses Indictment Against Former Georgia Prosecutor Jackie Johnson in Ahmaud Arbery CaseA judge abruptly ended the trial of former Georgia prosecutor Jackie Johnson, accused of using her influence to protect the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, by dismissing the felony indictment against her. Judge John R. Turner ruled that the indictment was fatally flawed, preventing the case from going to the jury.

Read more »