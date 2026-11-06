Valextra Gives Its Holiday Accessories a Whimsical Cast via Orfeo Tagiuri, Sarah Andelman

Valextra’s holiday capsule features Tagiuri’s six playful characters on leather goods and charms, available exclusively at its Japanese pop-up.

The festive project is the result of a collaboration with Italian, London-based artist Orfeo Tagiuri and was curated by Just an Idea’s Sarah Andelman, formerly of retail landmarkVan Cleef & Arpels Brings Its Perlée Universe to Las Vegas With First Americas Pop-up The characters are splashed on leather pieces or offered in the shape of leather bag charms to accessorize wallets, pouches, and pencil and vanity cases — all crafted from the brand’s signature Pergamena White leather, in addition to a scarf and canvas tote bag.

They include the flower-shaped Lily and Singing Angel Rose; the butterfly Lucky Chocho; the leaf-like Maple; Snowies, which recalls a snowman, and the forest-inspired Kira.as it demonstrates the enduring versatility of our extraordinary leather goods,” said Valextra’s chief executive officer Xavier Rougeaux.

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“During the holiday season we are all looking to share a little magic, and through Sarah’s curation and Orfeo’s delightful characters and designs, we have created an incredible experience centered around a distinctive collection of pieces that capture the spirit of the season and are destined to become collectible,” he said. A young artist whose practice spans painting, drawing, animation and performance, Tagiuri has exhibited at leading art institutions including the Sapling Gallery in London, Palais de Tokyo in Paris and the Macro in Rome.

In 2023 he published his first book of illustrations, titled “Little Passing Thoughts. ” He has also directed and animated music videos for James Blake and Brian Eno.

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“I first discovered Orfeo through his ‘wish card’ series, for which he would draw illustrations on vintage postcards. When we were conceiving this capsule, I thought his whimsical characters would work perfectly to enhance Valextra’s immaculate Pergamena White leather,” Andelman said.

“The result is very subtle and poetic and brings happiness and joy at this time of year. It’s giving the artist and the brand an opportunity to dialogue and to give to final clients something unique, rare, which will certainly become a valuable collectible. ” The itinerant pop-up concept kicks off at Tokyo’s Isetan Shinjuku department store on Dec. 2 and later moves to the Ginza Mitsukoshi, before landing in Osaka at the Hankyu Umeda Main Store and Hankyu Men’s.

It will wrap on Dec. 25 at Daimaru in Kobe. Spanning 660 square feet, the pop-up is decked in Tagiuri’s illustrations on the outside, while paper figurines of the same designs animate the interior, flanked by mushroom-shaped stools, hooks and poufs, contributing to the whimsical atmosphere. The collection retails at between 38,500 and 121,000 yen, or $240 and $760, and is exclusively available at the pop-ups from Dec. 2.

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