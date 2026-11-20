Valerie Bertinelli lifted her sweater in a new Instagram video to show off her figure, and fans say she's 'aging backwards' in the comments.

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Look at This! Look!

" by Aqunos played over the video. At one point, the actress lifted her gray sweater up to showcase her stomach and then turned to the side to show off her jeans, before doing a little dance and turning off the camera with a smile on her face.

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VALERIE BERTINELLI HITS BACK AT TROLLS WHO SAY SHE'S 'OBSESSED' WITH LATE EX EDDIE VAN HALEN Fans could not help but comment on the"Hot in Cleveland" star's appearance, with many telling her she is"Looking great," with one adding:"Looks like you just walked out of One Day At a Time. Beautiful.

" "I swear….. Valerie, you’re aging backwards! You are absolutely beautiful! YOU Give me so much hope that I WILL eventually be okay," another added.

"Thank you. GO GIRL GO! 💪🏻🙌🏼🫶🏻🥰"in March, about her relationship with her body, saying that while parts could"be more taut," she is happy to be alive.

"I've had this love-hate thing with my body for too many decades. Enough already," she said.

"Felt like I was really getting to the final, like, 'Oh, I'm healed. ' And then 2024 came, and it was like the worst year of my life. "She explained that she"lost way too much weight in 2024" due to her stress, adding she"had four surgeries within six months" and that her"hair started to fall out," in addition to"having emotional trouble" with people in her life.

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Despite all her struggles, she explained that she was still able to find"these great pockets of joy" with her son and on"Bertinelli has been open about her struggles with her weight in the past, revealing in an Instagram post in February 2024 that she no longer weighs herself after she was called overweight for being 150 pounds at 5'4.

"It’s stupid and I believed them for far too long. I now, finally, know that I am a kind, considerate, funny, thoughtful woman. So please remember, who you are and what your character is, should never be overshadowed by what size you are or how much you weigh. You are enough.

Just the way you are. F- - - ‘em 💜.

"The"One Day at a Time" star said she"activated" a"small hidden bruise" when she put on a specific pair of pants that made noise when her legs rubbed together, telling her followers she was previously told she was"too lazy to do anything about it" and that they"wouldn't rub together" if she did something to take care of it. "I'm so grateful that the work that I'm doing on healing is working. So it's making me giggle now," she said.

"I put these pants away forever, I even changed the way I walked in them. So now, I can wear them, hear that sound, and that's the sound of freedom, to me. "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP