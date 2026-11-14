Valerie Bertinelli Models Weight Loss Results in Dry January Jeans After Body Image Struggles

Valerie Bertinelli discusses her body image struggles and reveals she downgraded her jeans size after Dry January, emphasizing mental health over scale weight.

Valerie Bertinelli is showcasing the tangible results of her lifestyle changes by modeling a pair of dark Mersea wide-leg jeans that were previously too tight to button. The Food Network star paired the denim with a gray cap-sleeve BCBG sweater from Macy's and tortoiseshell glasses in a recent social media update. This visual proof of her progress highlights the positive side effects of her participation in Dry January.

The sixty-three-year-old actress shared the video on Monday, October 2, describing the outfit as a vulnerable test of her new confidence. She casually lifted the hem of her sweater to reveal her bare midsection while discussing the mental stability she has achieved after years of battling body image issues. The post served as a public declaration of her comfort with her current physical state.

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Bertinelli opened her Instagram caption with a direct warning to potential critics, stating she would block any hateful commenters immediately. She noted that the specific jeans she was wearing had been so tight just a few months prior that she could not comfortably button them. She expressed satisfaction that they are now loose enough for her to consider downgrading to a smaller clothing size.

The official Macy's account and the BCBG brand responded positively to the post, validating her journey with supportive comments. Macy's replied with a heart and star emoji, while BCBG added that they would channel the positive energy all week long. Another fan chimed in to call her freaking gorgeous and beautiful, reflecting the flurry of support she received in the comments section.

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For more than a decade, Bertinelli has been open about the emotional toll her history with body image issues has taken on her. She recalled using food as a mechanism to avoid feeling sadness or stress, acknowledging that this coping strategy only worsened her self-perception over time. She emphasized that joy is deeply tied to making healthy choices in all areas of life.

In a twenty-twenty essay for Today, she wrote that using food to numb emotional pain only made her feel worse about herself. She described one of her personal mottos as choosing happy, even when that choice is challenging. She stressed the importance of healthy choices regarding the people she surrounds herself with, the food she eats, and the way she talks to herself.

The star previously addressed the harsh public commentary she has faced regarding her weight in various interviews and essays. She referenced a two-thousand-twenty-one social media interaction where an alum sarcastically joked about needing help to realize she needed to lose weight. Bertinelli stated that she is tired of the lack of compassion and criticism she has endured throughout her adult life.

Bertinelli has decided to stop weighing herself, prioritizing her mental well-being over numerical measurements. On Thursday, February 8, she posted throwback photos of herself in a bikini from ten years ago to illustrate her point. She described the body in the images as a one-hundred-fifty-pound frame on a five-foot-four stature.

She used that post to advocate for self-compassion and kindness, encouraging her followers to focus on internal health rather than external judgments. She noted that when people see others who have gained weight, they should first think that the person is going through some things. She questioned where the compassion is, noting that she is still dealing with these issues at age sixty-one.

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Her approach to self-care now focuses on sustainable habits rather than rapid weight loss. She mentioned that at sixty-one she is still dealing with these challenges and is tired of the lack of helpfulness in public discourse. Her current stance encourages a shift in perspective from societal expectations to personal mental peace.

The actress continues to use her platform to normalize conversations about body image and emotional health. By sharing her own struggles and successes, she provides a relatable narrative for her audience. Her decision to block negativity demonstrates her commitment to protecting her mental space.

Bertinelli's journey serves as a reminder that weight loss can be a byproduct of broader lifestyle changes rather than the sole goal. Her embrace of Dry January led to physical changes that boosted her confidence in clothing fit. This holistic approach to health resonates with many who have struggled with similar issues.

The positive reception from brands and fans underscores the widespread appeal of her message. It highlights a cultural shift towards accepting body diversity and mental health advocacy. Bertinelli's transparency continues to inspire her followers to embrace self-compassion in their own lives.