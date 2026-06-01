Valerie Bertinelli Returns to Acting After Past Struggles with Addiction

Valerie Bertinelli is taking a huge career step by returning to acting in an upcoming Lifetime project. Bertinelli, 65, revealed via Instagram that she's 'so grateful, if not a bit anxious.' Valerie Bertinelli has been open about her past struggles with addiction and her tumultuous relationship with Eddie Van Halen.

Valerie Bertinelli has experienced multiple loves in the public eye, including her marriage to late rocker Eddie Van Halen . Bertinelli was married to the musician for more than two decades before they called it quits in 2007.

Bertinelli spoke candidly about her relationship with Van Halen after watching their sitcom 'One Day at a Time,' which aired on CBS from 1975 to 1984. The sitcom lasted nine seasons and over 200 episodes. During her time on the show, Valerie Bertinelli struggled with substance abuse and addiction, resulting in her being fired twice. She said the tumultuous relationship 'rapidly declined into drugs, alcohol and infidelity.

' Valerie Bertinelli is taking a huge career step by returning to acting in an upcoming Lifetime project. Bertinelli, 65, revealed via Instagram that she's 'so grateful, if not a bit anxious.

' Valerie Bertinelli's ex-husband Eddie Van Halen died in October 2020 at age 65. He is survived by his son with Bertinelli, Wolfgang Van Halen. Wolfgang confirmed news of his father's death in an Instagram post at the time, stating that his father was 'the best father I could ever ask for.

' Valerie Bertinelli has also spoken about her past addiction, stating that she and her then-husband would do cocaine together during their marriage. Bertinelli said that she was 'lucky' to have been caught, as it allowed her to seek help and overcome her addiction. Valerie Bertinelli has been open about her past struggles with addiction and her tumultuous relationship with Eddie Van Halen.

She has spoken candidly about her experiences in interviews and on social media, using her platform to raise awareness about addiction and mental health. Valerie Bertinelli's return to acting is a significant career move, and fans are eager to see her back on screen. The upcoming Lifetime project is shrouded in mystery, but Bertinelli has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and her excitement to get back to work.

Valerie Bertinelli's past struggles with addiction and her tumultuous relationship with Eddie Van Halen have been well-documented. She has spoken candidly about her experiences in interviews and on social media, using her platform to raise awareness about addiction and mental health. Valerie Bertinelli's return to acting is a significant career move, and fans are eager to see her back on screen.

The upcoming Lifetime project is shrouded in mystery, but Bertinelli has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and her excitement to get back to work





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