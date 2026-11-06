Valeri Bure and Candace Cameron Bure Share Heartfelt Messages on Celebrity Apprentice Season 10

Valeri Bure sends emotional video message to wife Candace Cameron Bure during November 5 episode. Candace discusses marriage advice and parenting challenges on podcast.

During the Thursday, November 5, episode of the television series, recruits received special video messages from their families, including an emotional recording from Valeri Bure. The former professional hockey player addressed his wife, Candace Cameron Bure, with words of deep affection and pride as she competed on the show.

Emotional Video Message Delivered

Valeri Bure, who is 52 years old, began his recorded message with a warm greeting. He told his wife, "Hi, my love. I love you, I miss you very much," expressing his anticipation for their reunion. He stated that he cannot wait to give her a hug and wants to let her know how proud he is of her efforts.

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The message highlighted the personal growth Candace Cameron Bure is experiencing through the competition. Valeri Bure noted that he is proud of her for doing something that is making her grow. He emphasized her resilience, stating that she is strong mentally, strong physically, and most importantly, strong spiritually. His words served as a powerful source of support during the intense filming schedule.

Marriage Advice and Parenting Challenges

Outside of the competition, Candace Cameron Bure has been open about the complexities of maintaining a long-term marriage. The actress married Valeri Bure in 1996, and the couple has been together for nearly 30 years. They expanded their family with children named Natasha, Lev, and Maksim. Despite their enduring partnership, Candace Cameron Bure has acknowledged that relationships require constant effort and adaptation.

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During a November 2025 episode of the Stay True podcast, Candace Cameron Bure discussed the need for flexibility in marriage. She confessed that while they had great years, there were also periods she wished they could take back. She described marriage as a constant reevaluation process where couples must figure out their rhythms as schedules change. She warned that without flexibility, the relationship is the first thing that will go.

Testing Relationships Through Parenthood

Candace Cameron Bure, who is 49 years old, revealed that her marriage has faced numerous tests over the decades. While promoting her new book, Rise and Renew: A 30-Day Devotional, she told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 4, that there are days she wrestles with brokenness. She explained that parenthood significantly changes the dynamic of a relationship.

She described children as demanding beings who require all of their parents' attention. As they grow older, they can unintentionally pit parents against each other. Candace Cameron Bure noted that these young children are little manipulative beings who are incredibly cute. This dynamic often goes unnoticed by parents until it impacts their partnership. She advised couples to prioritize their relationship and find deeper time together amidst the chaos of family life.

Ongoing Adaptation and Spiritual Strength

The core theme of Candace Cameron Bure's recent public statements centers on adaptation and spiritual fortitude. Her husband's video message reinforced her spiritual strength, a trait she credits for navigating the challenges of celebrity life and family management. Valeri Bure's support underscores the stability that has kept their marriage strong for nearly three decades.

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As the Celebrity Apprentice continues, the blend of professional competition and personal reflection remains a focal point. Candace Cameron Bure's journey on the show is not just about winning, but about personal growth and reaffirming her bonds with her family. Her willingness to share these intimate details provides a rare glimpse into the work required to maintain a lasting marriage in the public eye.