Valentino Offers Handwritten Love Letters at Select Boutiques

Valentino is celebrating Valentine's Day with a unique gesture: handwritten love letters on special stationery. Guests are invited to visit select boutiques from February 12-14 to receive this romantic gift.

The limited-time availability adds to the exclusivity and allure of this gesture, making it a cherished keepsake for recipients.





