Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project Spreads Love and Support to Widowed Individuals

The Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project brings gifts and comfort to widowed individuals across the country, reminding them that they are not alone in their grief.

The Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project is bringing comfort and joy to widowed individuals across the country. This year, the project aims to reach 1,500 people in the Charlotte area who have lost a spouse, with similar efforts underway in cities like Houston, Nashville, and Pittsburgh. The initiative started in 2021 in the driveway of a Charlotte flower shop owner's home and has grown exponentially since then.

Gifts range from wine and candy to flowers and jewelry, all delivered with heartfelt messages of support.Ashley Manning, owner of Pretty Things by A.E. Manning, founded the project after her son's preschool teacher shared her grief over losing her husband to cancer. Inspired by this experience, Manning decided to bring joy to other widows on Valentine's Day. She purchased flowers, chocolates, and a card for the teacher, who later expressed immense gratitude for the gesture. Emboldened by this response, Manning, who had opened her flower shop by February 2021, reached out to her social media followers seeking support for bringing gifts to 30 to 50 widows. The response was overwhelming, with donations, volunteers, and nominations pouring in for over 120 individuals. From these humble beginnings, the project blossomed into a nationwide movement, connecting volunteers with widows in need. Jillian Myers, who lost her husband to a helicopter crash in 2022, is among the many volunteers who find fulfillment in this act of kindness. She explains that being a widow often means feeling unseen and unappreciated, especially during holidays like Valentine's Day. The project offers a much-needed sense of warmth and love, reminding widows that they are not alone in their grief. Myers finds joy in sharing her story and connecting with other widows, both those ahead and behind her in their journey.The project's impact extends beyond delivering gifts. It creates a sense of community and support for widows, offering a space to share their stories and connect with those who understand their pain. Volunteers, like Keely Hudson, who lost her father at a young age, find personal meaning in assisting widows. Witnessing the transformative impact on recipients, such as the woman in the senior living community who couldn't believe someone cared enough to remember her, reinforces the project's importance.The Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project is a testament to the power of compassion and community. It reminds us that even in the midst of grief, there is always hope and love to be found.





