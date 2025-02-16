Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project Brings Comfort and Cheer to Widows Across the Country

The Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project is a heartwarming initiative that brings gifts and support to widows and widowers across the United States. The project's founder, Ashley Manning, was inspired to start the outreach after her son's preschool teacher shared her story of losing her husband. The project has grown significantly since its inception in 2021, reaching hundreds of widows in various cities. Volunteers deliver gifts such as flowers, candy, wine, and jewelry to widows, reminding them that they are not alone and that love and support are still available.

The Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project is bringing comfort and cheer to widows and widowers across the country. This year, the project planned to reach 1,500 people in the Charlotte area alone, while similar efforts are underway in Houston, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and other cities. The initiative began in 2021 in the driveway of a Charlotte flower shop owner's home and has grown exponentially each year.

Gifts range from wine and candy to flowers and jewelry, all aimed at reminding recipients that they are not forgotten and that love and support are still available. Jillian Myers, 42, whose husband, Jason Myers, a meteorologist for a North Carolina television station, died in a helicopter crash in 2022, shared her experience with the project. 'As a widow, you often don’t feel seen,' she said. 'You don’t feel appreciated. You don’t feel the warmth and the love that your person would express.' She found the project's gesture incredibly heartwarming, stating, 'It’s so touching and you can’t help but want to pay it forward. Especially for women that you also know exactly how they’re feeling.'Ashley Manning, the founder of the project and owner of Pretty Things by A.E. Manning flower shop, was inspired to start the outreach after her son's preschool teacher shared her story of losing her husband to cancer. Manning bought flowers, chocolate, and a card for the teacher, and months later, the teacher expressed her gratitude for the gesture. By February 2021, Manning had opened her flower shop and wanted to extend the kindness to more widows. What started as a small goal to reach 30 to 50 widows quickly grew when she reached out to her social media followers. Over a couple of weeks, she received donations, volunteers, and nominations for over 120 widows. 'The first year it was very makeshift. It was not very organized, but we got it done,' Manning said. 'And a lot of the people that showed up that year are still here five years later volunteering.' Keely Hudson, 36, who lost her father when she was 13, volunteers with the project. She witnessed her mother's struggles as a single parent and understands the importance of support during difficult times. She shared a heartwarming experience from last year when she and her sons delivered gifts to a woman in a senior living community. The woman was overwhelmed with gratitude and joy, expressing her disbelief at receiving such a thoughtful gesture.





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Widow Outreach Project Valentine's Day Support Grief Community Kindness Charity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Handle Well-Intentioned Valentine's Day Wishes as a WidowThis article offers advice to grieving widows on how to respond to well-meaning Valentine's Day greetings from family and friends. It suggests setting boundaries, communicating your feelings openly, and prioritizing self-care during this sensitive time.

Read more »

Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project Brings Comfort and Connection to Grieving HeartsThe Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project is a heartwarming initiative that delivers gifts to widows and widowers across the country, aiming to combat the feelings of loneliness and isolation often experienced on this holiday. Volunteers share their stories of compassion and the profound impact these gestures have on those who have lost a loved one.

Read more »

Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project Brings Comfort and ConnectionThe Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project, started in Charlotte, delivers gifts to widows and widowers, providing a sense of community and support during a difficult time. The project has grown significantly since its inception in 2021 and now reaches thousands of people across multiple cities.

Read more »

Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project Spreads Love and Support to Widowed IndividualsThe Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project brings gifts and comfort to widowed individuals across the country, reminding them that they are not alone in their grief.

Read more »

Widow Outreach Project Spreads Love and Support on Valentine's DayThousands of widows and widowers across the US receive gifts and support from volunteers on Valentine's Day through the Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project. The initiative started in Charlotte and has grown to reach numerous cities, aiming to provide comfort and acknowledge the unique challenges faced by those who have lost their spouses.

Read more »

San Jose Celebrates Valentine's Day with Unique EventsFrom art installations and musical performances to museum tours and themed dinners, San Jose offers a variety of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day. This article highlights some of the most unique events happening around the city, including a free Valentine's Day concert at the Sonic Runway art installation, Hathor's Festival of Love at the Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum, and a special Valentine's Day dinner at the Winchester Mystery House. It also reminisces about past Valentine's Day traditions like the Feathers of Fury pillow fights and the Valentine's Day Revel.

Read more »