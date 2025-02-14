Valentine's Day Weather Forecast: Texas to See Temperature Swings

A cold front has brought chilly weather to the Metroplex, but temperatures are expected to be milder for Valentine's Day. Expect showers later this weekend and a dramatic temperature drop on Saturday evening. Another storm system is expected to bring rain and cold temperatures early next week.

A cold front has swept through the Metroplex over the past few days, but temperatures are expected to be more manageable today for Valentine's Day . After a true winter day yesterday, winds will make today feel less cold than the freezing weather experienced earlier this week. Highs will reach around 50 degrees Fahrenheit. There's a slight chance of showers this evening and overnight, but the probability of rain remains low at about 20%.

Remember to pack a jacket for your date!Saturday morning will be cloudy and mild, with a few showers possible, mainly east of the Metroplex. By noon, temperatures will climb into the 70s before another cold front moves in around 5 p.m. in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Expect a brief period of gusty winds at 25-35 mph as temperatures quickly drop into the 40s by nightfall.Sunday will be cold, starting just above freezing in the morning. Highs will only reach the 40s, with sunshine and a brisk breeze throughout the day. A morning freeze is expected, followed by a rebound into the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Another storm system arrives in Texas on Tuesday, bringing rain and chilly temperatures in the 40s. The coldest air of the season follows, with freezing temperatures and the potential for ice early next week. It will be a windy, frigid stretch—so be prepared





