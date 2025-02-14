Valentine's Day Snowstorm Looms for Northeast Ohio

A cold Valentine's Day brings sunshine and snow, followed by a significant winter storm this weekend. Heavy rain and potential flooding are possible Saturday night, followed by snow Sunday. Stay prepared for winter weather conditions and below-freezing temperatures throughout the week.

A chilly Valentine's Day presents the perfect opportunity to snuggle up with your loved ones! Temperatures will reach the mid-20s. We'll begin the day with brilliant sunshine, but clouds will gradually return this afternoon. Following the morning snowfall, the rest of the day will be dry. However, another winter storm is targeting Northeast Ohio this weekend, potentially causing significant disruptions.Saturday commences with a brief 1 to 2 inches of light to moderate snow.

By the afternoon, this snow will transition into rain. Saturday night could see heavy rainfall, requiring us to monitor potential ice-jam flooding concerns. This rain will persist throughout the night and into Sunday. Sunday begins with cold rain in the early hours but will change back to snow by mid-morning. Further snow accumulation is anticipated on Sunday and Sunday night. Winter weather advisories may be issued for parts of the viewing area this weekend due to persistent lake-effect snow and frigid temperatures early next week.For most of the next seven days, temperatures will struggle to exceed freezing, and below-average temperatures, reminiscent of January, will likely dominate for much of the remainder of February. Stay warm and safe





