Valentine's Day Rain Threat in Houston

Light showers and possible storms are expected in Houston on Valentine's Day, but the threat is relatively low. Temperatures will be moderate on Friday but will cool down on Sunday.

Temperatures in Houston will moderate on Friday, reaching the 60s, but don't expect sunshine for your Valentine's Day picnic plans. Clouds will increase throughout the day, bringing a slight chance of showers from late morning through the afternoon. While nothing too heavy is expected, the overcast skies might dampen your romantic aspirations. Light showers are anticipated in the morning ahead of a front, with a possibility of some strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon.

The threat for severe weather across Southeast Texas is generally low, rated at 1 out of 5. However, residents in Trinity, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Northern Liberty counties should be more vigilant, as the risk level increases to 2 out of 5. Saturday will bring a noticeable warm-up, with temperatures climbing close to the 80s. This brief spell of warmth won't last long, though, as a cold front will usher in cooler temperatures on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, another cold front is expected mid-week, potentially leading to more below-average temperatures





