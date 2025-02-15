Valentine's Day Project Brings Comfort to Widows Across the US

A heartwarming Valentine's Day project aims to spread love and support to widows and widowers across the United States. Volunteers deliver gifts and offer words of comfort, reminding them that they are not alone in their grief.

A project focused on spreading love and support to widows and widowers on Valentine's Day aims to reach thousands across the United States. In Charlotte, North Carolina, volunteers plan to deliver gifts to 1,500 individuals who have lost a spouse, while similar efforts are underway in Houston, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and other cities. Gifts range from wine and candy to flowers and jewelry, symbolizing a gesture of compassion and remembrance.

The project, known as the Valentine's Day Widow Outreach Project, began in 2021 in the driveway of a Charlotte flower shop owner's home. Ashley Manning, the founder, was inspired to start the project after her son's preschool teacher shared her story of losing her husband to cancer. Manning reached out to the woman with a thoughtful gift of flowers, chocolate, and a card, which deeply touched her. Manning's gesture expanded into a heartwarming movement, aiming to bring comfort and connection to more widows.The project has grown significantly since its inception, attracting numerous volunteers who share a desire to make a difference in the lives of those experiencing grief. Jillian Myers, a widow who has received gifts from the project in the past, emphasizes the profound impact these gestures have. Myers lost her husband, Jason Myers, a meteorologist, in a helicopter crash in 2022, leaving behind his wife of 19 years and four children. She acknowledges that the holidays can be particularly difficult for widows, as they often feel unseen, unappreciated, and lacking the warmth and love that their deceased spouse would have expressed. However, Myers finds solace and strength in knowing that others understand her pain and are willing to offer support





