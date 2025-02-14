Valentine's Day Gone Wrong: Hilarious Tales of Failed Romance

Prepare for some laughter as we delve into a collection of cringe-worthy and hilarious Valentine's Day mishaps. From disastrous dates to unexpected gifts, these stories will have you shaking your head in amusement. Join us as we explore the lighter side of romantic fails and learn that sometimes, the best memories are made from the most unexpected blunders.

Perhaps a romantic getaway, or writing a deep, heart-felt poem, maybe declaring your love on a billboard—that didn't go as planned.Clara Stahlmann, Charlottesville, Va.: My boyfriend loves whales, so I got him a whale watching trip for Valentine's Day, which also happens to be his birthday.

He got terribly seasick, there was chilly rain coming down sideways the whole time, and we didn't see any whales!In college, my girlfriend's parents went through her room and threw away her prized My Little Pony collection. I spent weeks looking for her favorite and was ecstatic when I found it at a yard sale. Valentine's rolls around, and I'm filled with anticipation when I gave her the box. She opened it and was immediately upset. It was the wrong color. How was I supposed to know My Little Ponies can have the same name but with different colors?!For my now-husband's and my first Valentine's Day, I thought that I would attempt to make a lasagna from scratch. I went to the grocery store and collected all the ingredients including what I thought was fresh oregano. After I'd baked it and we took the first bite, it became evident that the meat was a little toothpaste-flavored. I had gotten mint instead of oregano! The whole platter was inedible, though he lovingly got a second plate of that minty meat sauce. The poor guy. Now whenever we are celebrating Valentine's Day, an anniversary, or another big celebration, we get a Stouffer's lasagna and chuckle about that time.Got my wife a nose-hair trimmer. She did not think it was funny. Actually got it for myself but gave it to her as a gift. Not funny. Not even a little funny.For many years, my mom worked at a big insurance company, and every year during Valentine's Day week, there would be what she referred to as'the parade of flowers.' One year, I thought I'd do something special for her. I knew that the'parade of flowers' bummed her out. So, I ordered a bouquet from a top-name brand flower delivery company. Imagine my surprise when, at nearly the end of the day, I get this call from my mom: Mom:'Hi, honey,' her voice subdued.My mom:'Yes ... but ... were they supposed to be dead?'Luckily, our family has a great sense of humor. We had a good laugh about it. But every Valentine's Day since, I ask my mom,'Would you like some dead flowers?





