Valentine's Day Gift Guide: Thoughtful Presents for Every Stage of a New Relationship

This Valentine's Day, find the perfect gift for your new love with our guide packed with thoughtful suggestions for different relationship milestones. From sentimental keepsakes to experiences to share, we've got you covered!

If you're in a new relationship, you probably feel excited to share Valentine's Day with a significant other and are likely eager to express your feelings with a special gift. Choosing a present that pairs well with the time frame you've been together leaves the right impression, but it can be challenging to decide on the perfect item. To help you choose, we've put together a guide with gift suggestions for various phases in a relationship that's less than a year old.

Celebrating Valentine's Day together can be hard when your relationship is this new. To better understand your partner's expectations, it's important to talk about how they usually celebrate the day and to find out how much emphasis they place on it. Feel free to shop for sentimental gifts at this point in the relationship, as well as those that celebrate your special moments. Letting them know you've paid attention to the time you've spent together and that you're looking forward to the future is important at this stage.Since you're looking forward to new experiences and celebrating old ones, sentimental gifts like this ticket stub diary are thoughtful. It's designed to hold ticket stubs and other keepsakes from the memorable times you share together. Something elegant like a high-end perfume isn't too sentimental but is great for this stage of your relationship. It shows you're invested in your partner's likes and dislikes when it comes to personal things like a signature fragrance. If your Valentine loves gaming, give them something they'll not only love but will love you for thinking of. This NES Classic gaming system will spark fond childhood memories. Simple yet stylish, this pair of natural stone bracelets shows that you were thinking of your new relationship when you shopped for Valentine's Day. Drop your favorite essential oils on the lava rocks for a pleasant all-day scent. If it's your first Valentine's Day and you're coming up on a year of being together, the stakes are slightly higher. You'll want to impress your partner and search for a gift that not only shows how much you care but also shows you're planning to spend the near future with them. Gifts don't necessarily need to cost more at this stage, but they should mean more. A piece of jewelry, an experience (think concert or sports tickets) or a shared class together shows you're invested in them and want to nurture the relationship.After almost a year together, the One Year of Love game is sure to entertain. It's a card game that includes fun ideas for couples and date night suggestions that will inspire new adventures as you embark on another year together. This minimalist necklace is understated and attractive and comes in two different colors and a choice of four shapes that they'll absolutely love. This Fujifilm camera is inspiring for someone who loves documenting memories and likes the idea of having traditional photographs that appear with the touch of a button. It's available in several fun colors, too. Percussive therapy is trending for its ability to relieve pain and tension. When we tested the MVP+ Percussion Massage Gun, we were impressed with the results. Giving this device as a Valentine's Day gift will show that you've been thinking of your love's well-being. Show how you really feel with a gift that will have them smiling and thinking of you every time they glance at it. This Anne Klein bracelet and watch set is elegant and versatile, which makes it as special as your 1-year partnership. BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links





