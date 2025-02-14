Valentine's Day Forecast: Chilly Start, Warm Weekend, and Another Cold Snap to Come

South Texas will experience a roller coaster of temperatures this Valentine's Day weekend, starting with a chilly day on Friday, warming up significantly on Saturday, and then plummeting back down to freezing temperatures by Sunday.

Valentine's Day will be chilly in South Texas , with high temperatures about 15 degrees below average for mid-February. That might be perfect weather for cuddling up with your significant other, but if you're single, you can warm up with a heart-shaped pizza while scrolling through your ex's social media feed. Just kidding. Don't do it. It's only going to bring you pain.

Speaking of toying with emotions, after we get through this chilly weather on Friday, temperatures are expected to soar once again on Saturday before yet another cold front moves in by Sunday. Here's a look at what you can expect.Valentine's Day forecast: South Texas temperatures Friday morning will hover in the upper 30s to low 40s, from before sunrise all the way through the late morning. Winds will be light, coming in at only 5 mph, but that's still enough to cause “feels like” temps to drop into the mid-30s. Clouds will be overcast, and a few showers or areas of drizzle will be possible through the morning. However, the best chance of rain will stay east of San Antonio, especially along Interstate 10 between San Antonio and Houston, along with the Texas Gulf Coast. San Antonio’s chance of measurable rainfall is less than 20%. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day, which won’t allow temperatures to warm very quickly. You can expect noon temperatures in the mid-40s, rising slowly only to the low 50s by the afternoon. San Antonio high temps are expected between 50 and 53 degrees. By Friday evening, temperatures will continue to stick around in the upper 40s to low 50s, so if you are heading out for Valentine's Day, be sure you and your date bring jackets. Isolated pockets of light rain or drizzle will still be possible, but overall chances are low.Warm Saturday: Saturday will start with the air feeling especially muggy. Temperatures in the low 50s will be accompanied by the possibility of dense fog and low clouds. Drier air will arrive during the middle of the day, though, giving way to increasing sunshine by the afternoon. San Antonio temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-70s Saturday afternoon. In areas south and west, from Laredo to the Rio Grande Valley, temps will be warmer, likely reaching the low 80s. The warm weather will be short-lived, though. Our next cold front is expected to start moving through North and West Texas by Saturday afternoon, and it will head into the San Antonio area overnight and into Sunday morning. Roller coaster weather: After the front moves through, low temps will drop to around 40 degrees Sunday morning in San Antonio, followed by afternoon high temps rising to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Sunday night will be cold, as drier air and clear skies will allow low temps to fall into the low to mid-30s. Parts of the region could even experience a light freeze. The seesawing temperatures don’t stop there. Tuesday is likely to once again bring above-average temps in the 70s. By Tuesday night, weather models depict that a possible arctic cold front could move through Texas. In San Antonio, subfreezing low temperatures are likely as early as Wednesday morning, becoming more likely by Thursday as temps drop well into the 20s. Parts of Texas could even see wintry precipitation, including ice and snow, with the greatest chances in North Texas





