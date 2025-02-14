Valentine's Day 2025 Specials: Free Food, Deals, and Meals from Chick-fil-A, Papa John's, Krispy Kreme, and More

A roundup of restaurants and fast food chains offering deals and freebies to celebrate Valentine's Day 2025, including Krispy Kreme, Applebee's, Burger King, and many more. Find out how you can snag free food, discounts, and special meals.

Several restaurants and fast food chains are offering deals and freebies in honor of Valentine's Day 2025, including Krispy Kreme, Applebee's and Burger King. You can choose from a Bahama Mama Beach Mocktail for $4, the Tipsy Cupid for $6 or a Passion on the Beach for $10. Pretzel Perks loyalty members have a choice of deals. One is a “buy one, get one free” deal on pretzels, which include heart-shaped pretzels.

Plus, when you buy $15 in gift cards online, you’ll get the same amount back in return to use on a future purchase. From now through Feb. 15, Baskin Robbins rewards members can get $3 off a cake order of $20 or more. You can also buy one, get one 50% off sundaes from now through Feb. 15. Royal Perks members can get a buy one, get one Whopper sandwich deal to use one time only on Feb. 14. Perks members can redeem these offers in the Offers tab of the app orGet a four-course dinner for two with an appetizer, salad or soup, entrée and dessert for $65. The special menu will be available until Feb. 16, for those who opt not to dine in on Valentine’s Day.: If you purchase $25 in Carvel gift cards from now through Feb. 16, you will get $5 back. You can redeem your reward card through March 2. Get a three-course Sweetheart Menu for Two from Feb. 10 - 17. The $60 pre-fixe menu includes a champagne toast, one starter and entrée per guest, as well as a dessert to share. Participating restaurants will have special Valentine’s Day trays, which include 30 nuggets and 10 chick-n-minis in the shape of a heart. The trays also include dessert options, such as 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves or six Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Check with your local restaurant to confirm, but for those participating restaurants, the offer should be available through Feb. 22. Get a free dessert through Feb. 14 when you make an in-store purchase of $10 or more using the promo code Rewards members can get a 20% discount on CinnaPaks. The discount will automatically appear on your rewards account. The offer is valid Feb. 10 - 14. Plus, get a $5 reward card with the purchase of a $25 gift card through Feb. 14. You must be a rewards member to redeem the reward card, and you can redeem it between Feb. 9 - 28. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, heart-shaped donuts as well as two Valentine’s Day flavors (Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Choice) will be available for purchase.Guests who dine in on Valentine’s Day can get 10 free boneless wings when they purchase 10 wings any style.: Get a filet and lobster tail Surf and Turf, along with specialty drinks and dessert from now through Feb. 16. You can make your reservation Customers can order a limited edition Chocolate Covered Strawberry Smoothie. As an added bonus, you can get $10 in eRewards for every $30 of Jamba gift cards you purchase. The gift card promotion is valid through Feb. 15, and you can redeem eRewards through April 30.Krispy Kreme is offering its “Hearts in Bloom” collection of Valentine’s Day doughnuts until Feb. 14. The collection of a dozen doughnuts includes four original glazed doughnuts, as well as two each of “You Make Me Daisy, Love You Bunches, Blooming Heart and You Are My Sunshine” doughnuts.Get a three-course meal for two (a starter, appetizer and entrée to share) for $19.99 per person. Anyone who dines in from Feb. 13 - 18 can also receive a free six-count pork or shrimp dumplings when dining in.: From now through Feb. 14, MyPanera members can buy one, get one free Asiago Bagel Stack sandwiches using the promo code: Get exclusive Valentine’s Day treats now through Feb. 14. Rewards members can also get double points when buying limited-edition Valentine’s Day offerings.From 4-9 p.m. on Feb. 14, select White Castle locations will offer table service for dining in. You can make your reservation now usingSuper Bowl 2025 free food, deals and specials from Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Papa John’s and moreParis Baguette is offering free croissants with any purchase on National Croissant Day Burger King is selling $1 cheeseburgers and 1-cent croissant sandwiches, but you can only get them for a very limited time If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with ou





