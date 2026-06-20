Valar Atomics' nuclear reactor reaches criticality in Utah

After four decades of stagnation, the United States is seeing a resurgence of nuclear technology. At about 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Valar Atomics' small modular reactor in Orangeville, Utah, reached zero-power fueled criticality.

Jess Housekeeper, director of Utah operations for Valar Atomics, shows the top of the reactor as work continues on the facility at Valar Atomics in Orangeville on March 10, 2026, for a small modular reactor.

The reactor, named Ward250, was airlifted by the military in February. Valar is the second of 10 companies picked by the Department of Energy to have its small modular reactor safely run all of its nuclear systems. ORANGEVILLE, Emery County — After four decades of stagnation, the United States is seeing a resurgence of nuclear technology. At about 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Valar Atomics' small modular reactor in Orangeville, Utah, reached zero-power fueled criticality.

The feat marks the first time a Department of Energy-authorized reactor has been built outside of a national laboratory. Valar's founder and CEO Isaiah Taylor, 27, sat with his team as they slowly guided their reactor to criticality, the point at which a nuclear reactor achieves a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction. Huddled in Valar's futuristic-looking control center, Taylor's team of engineers rocked back and forth through the process. The test began Wednesday evening.

Just four months earlier, the U.S. military airlifted the components of the reactor, dubbed the "Ward250," across three Air Force C-17s. When the C-17s touched down at Utah's Hill Air Force Base in February, Energy Secretary Chris Wright told his audience that the rapid acceleration in nuclear development was largely thanks to executive orders demanding "tremendous reform.

" Valar has become the second of 10 companies chosen by the DOE to have its small modular reactor safely run all of its nuclear systems. The first was Antares Nuclear's Mark-0, tested at the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls on June 4. The DOE's program puts Valar and Antares' reactors one step closer to becoming the first operational small reactors in the U.S. Currently, the only operating SMRs include one in China and one in Russia.

A Valar Atomics Ward250 reactor sits in the back of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III after being flown from California to Hill Air Force Base in Clearfield on Feb. 15. Speaking from Valar's site in Orangeville, Taylor thanked his team, Utah's leadership and the Trump administration for helping Ward250 reach criticality.

"A few minutes ago, we took Ward250 critical," Taylor said. "We have all been working insanely hard really for the last two years, but especially in the last week to prepare for this. ""When I started this company less than three years ago, our guiding principle was that metal beats paper. There is an enormous amount of science that has been done in nuclear, an enormous amount of analysis.

And all of these things are important and are helpful, but the biggest thing that was missing in nuclear energy was a mindset of learning and hardware," Taylor said. He continued, "We came into this with the humility to recognize that we don't know exactly how the next generation of reactors will be built. We don't have the ability to sit down and design the perfect reactor on paper.

We certainly don't have the ability to design the perfect factory line for the perfect reactor on paper. These things will be discovered through hardware iteration, and the execution in the hardware is what Atomics takes great pride in, and it's what we demonstrated today.

"The reactor is part of a pilot programTo make it happen, the Department of Energy launched a new pathway to fast-track commercial licensing for advanced reactors. When the first of its 10 selected companies, Antares Nuclear, achieved initial criticality at Idaho National Laboratory at the beginning of June, it became the laboratory's first novel reactor design to achieve criticality in more than five decades.

Workers continue to prepare the facility at Valar Atomics in Orangeville on March 10, for a small modular reactor. Nuclear Regulatory Commission chairman Ho Nieh previously described the Energy Department's reactor pilot project to the Deseret News.

"They're doing smaller scale tests on their designs. And the idea is that you build it on a smaller scale, test it, get some data about how the reactor operates, then you take that data and analyze it and refine the design further," he said. Eventually, "a company like Valar can take that design and move it into commercial licensing through the NRC," Nieh said. A reactor reaches criticality when it achieves a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction.

Valar's NOVA Core reached zero-power criticality last November at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. NOVA used the same fuel, moderator and reactivity-control scheme as Ward250, effectively allowing them to validate their physics models ahead of Wednesday night's test. The closer Ward250 got to criticality, the more packed its control room became.

Willem Kriel, who previously told the Deseret News that he came out of retirement and postponed a lengthy fishing trip to help lead Valar's engineering team, stood patiently to the side. Jess Housekeeper, Valar's director of Utah operations, helped manage the process. Muhammad Shahzad, the former president and CFO of Relativity Space, an aerospace manufacturer, stood behind him. Shahzad serves as Valar's president and CFO.

The employees who couldn't fit in the control room watched a livestream of the test in their warehouse. Isaiah Taylor, the founder and CEO of Valar Atomics, an El Segundo-based startup developing passively safe, small modular reactors for industrial-scale clean energy, looks over his shoulder before giving an interview in Orangeville on March 10. "As a company, Valar has hired an enormous amount of extremely talented people who have Ph.

D.s, who have been in nuclear engineering companies, who have built some of the most impressive projects in the last 25 years," Taylor previously told the Deseret News. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.6 Kickstarter Father's Day gifts for the dad who says he doesn't want anythingBeloved Magnolia Bakery, 5 other businesses coming to Foothill Village this year





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