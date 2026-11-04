Val Chmerkovskiy Suspended From Dancing With the Stars After Lift Controversy

Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy faces suspension from Dancing With the Stars following a rule violation during the season 35 Disney Night episode involving an illegal lift.

Val Chmerkovskiy, the 40-year-old professional dancer, is facing a suspension from Dancing With the Stars after a controversy surrounding an illegal lift during the season 35 Disney Night episode. The incident occurred on Monday, November 2, when Chmerkovskiy lifted his partner, Shum, a 44-year-old contestant, causing immediate confusion among the show's judges and audience members.

Definition of Lift Causes Dispute

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba called for an illegal lift in their samba routine, prompting Chmerkovskiy, 32 at the time of the incident, to appear visibly confused by the ruling. Inaba proceeded to read the exact definition of a lift on camera to clarify why the maneuver violated the competition rules. Chmerkovskiy later claimed in defense that he did not believe the rule applied because the 44-year-old Shum was assisted by troupe dancers in addition to his partner.

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Support From Sherri Shepherd and Co-Star

Sherri Shepherd, who previously danced with Chmerkovskiy during season 14 in 2012, publicly defended the dancer on Monday, November 2. Shepherd stated that she felt people had taken the situation the wrong way, emphasizing that Val has an amazing heart and loves his wife and partners. She revealed that she and Chmerkovskiy joked about the lift situation when they reunited on Disney Night, recalling his past comments about lifts not being allowed.

Steve Kazee Apologizes for Social Media Post

Jenna Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee, 50, rallied around his partner in light of Chmerkovskiy's suspension from the hit competition show. Kazee addressed a poor decision to reference a meme on Instagram on October 17, explaining that he intended to keep his wife's name out of the conversation without stopping to think through the implications. He expressed regret for not stopping to consider what else that reference could imply, which was genuinely never his intention.

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Alan Bersten Replaces Chmerkovskiy

Audience members will notice that Chmerkovskiy is not joining Jenna Dewan during season 35's Dedication Night on Tuesday, October 20. Instead, Alan Bersten is taking over as Chmerkovskiy is sitting out one week of the show. This absence comes after offscreen drama that led to a suspension, marking a significant disruption in the partnership dynamic for the ongoing season.

Community Reaction to Suspension

The suspension has sparked discussions among fans and former contestants about the strict enforcement of rules in professional dance competitions. While Chmerkovskiy attempted to defend his actions by citing the involvement of troupe dancers, the judges maintained that the lift constituted a violation. The incident highlights the rigorous standards maintained by the show's leadership and the immediate consequences for rule infractions during live performances.