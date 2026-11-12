Val Chmerkovskiy's Son Rome, 3, Gets a Perfect 10 for This 'Hard Hitting' Advice After DWTS Elimination

After Dancing With the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan were eliminated during the Nov. 10 episode, his and wife Jenna Johnson's son Rome, 3, shared some sweet advice.

. Rome replied, "Yeah, you try your best. If you don't win sometimes, you try to do it so many times.

" The dancer—who was eliminated on Grammy Night ahead of the semi-finals despite receiving the second-highest scores from the judges—noted that there will always be ups and downs on the dance floor. "You gotta learn how to do both," Chmerkovskiy explained. "You gotta learn how to win. You gotta learn how to lose, and it's OK to be sad when you lose for a little bit.

Also read Jenna Dewan and Chmerkovskiy Eliminated After Winning Dance‑Off and Scoring 28‑of‑30 on DWTS

" And it helps to have Rome cheering him on. As the 40-year-old put it, "Even though I lost and I'm sad, I feel already better because I have you in my life.

""People want you to win because you're a great dancer," Rome said. "You win or you lose, you try again on a different day. If you wanna win, you need to move your body and do it so fast and then you win. You get the champion.

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" The dancer captioned the heartwarming interaction alongside a heart emoji and a smiley face, "hard hitting advice from our 3yo. "While Chmerkovskiy and Dewan won't be holding on to the Mirrorball Trophy this season, the pro had a sweet message for his dance partner after their elimination. "The absolute best! Thank you for the opportunity to be by your side through this entire process.

I'll never forget it.

" As the rest of the contestants continue to put their best foot forward ahead of the semi-finals, keep reading to see all the celebs moving and grooving during this season ofSadly, the former '90s teen heartthrob did not MMMBop his way to the top of the leaderboard on season 35. He and his pro partner were axed from the competition on Sept. 29.

's footsteps after her season 34 appearance, but he bid farwell to the season 35 competition during the Sept. 15 premiere. Though the Bachelor Nation star traded in roses for rumbas, he was sent home on Oct. 27 in a double elimination. The Savannah Bananas baseball player stepped up to the plate, but struck out on Oct. 27 in a double elimination.

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"I have a vision board and I redo it every year," she told E! News in May.

"This year is the first year that I stayed at home by myself on New Year's Eve. I did not go out at all. I made myself a bowl of pasta and a glass of red wine and I redid my vision board for the year.