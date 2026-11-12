Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Discuss Rome's Future and Their DWTS Exit

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson reflect on their Dancing With the Stars season 35 exit. They discuss son Rome's competitive spirit and the emotional toll of the show.

Dancing With the Stars professionals Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are navigating a complex parental debate regarding their son Rome Chmerkovskiy's future in competitive dance. The couple recently opened up about their differing perspectives on whether the nine-year-old should continue pursuing a career on the dance floor or focus on other interests. While Johnson expressed uncertainty about Rome's long-term path, Val Chmerkovskiy emphasized the importance of learning how to handle both victory and defeat. Their candid conversation highlights the emotional complexity of raising a child who has grown up in the spotlight of a high-stakes reality competition.

Parental Debates On Competitive Dance

Jenna Johnson, age twenty-nine, admitted to Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 5, that she is unsure if Rome should remain in the industry. The star dancer stated she does not know the answer to whether their son should continue dancing professionally. This uncertainty stems from the intense pressure and emotional demands of the show. Johnson noted that the experience of being away from her child for long periods has been difficult, yet she remains supportive of his natural talent and passion for movement. The couple is currently evaluating what is best for Rome's happiness and development outside the ballroom.

Also read ‘DWTS’ pro Jenna Johnson suffers brutal injury before live show

In contrast, Val Chmerkovskiy sees significant value in the competitive environment. He acknowledged that it is crucial for Rome to learn how to do both, meaning he must learn how to win and how to lose gracefully. Val believes that the discipline required to compete prepares children for life challenges beyond the dance floor. He feels that the experience has shaped Rome into a resilient individual who understands the nuances of achievement. This perspective drives Val's desire for Rome to continue embracing challenges, regardless of the outcome.

Rome Chmerkovskiy's Resilience and Mindset

Rome Chmerkovskiy displayed remarkable maturity when discussing his recent elimination from the competition. When asked about his future, he adorably replied that you try your best and if you do not win once, you try to do it so many times. He explained that people want winners because they are great dancers, but the true champion is the one who moves their body fast and keeps trying. Rome stated that if you want to win, you need to move your body and do it so fast and then you win. His mindset focuses on effort and repetition rather than immediate results.

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The young dancer also highlighted the role of friendship in his journey. He revealed that he discovered the importance of competitions is that friends make you happy. This sentiment was reinforced during a heartfelt conversation with his father after the season ended. Rome told Val that he will always be his dad's friend, showing a deep bond that transcends the competitive nature of the show. He recognized that the relationships formed during the season are just as valuable as the trophies or titles.

Emotional Toll of Season 35 Elimination

Val Chmerkovskiy admitted that leaving Dancing With the Stars season thirty-five empty-handed initially left him feeling down. However, he felt better after speaking with Rome, realizing the value of their relationship above all else. He noted that he has Rome in his life, which he loves so much. Val clarified that while Rome is his friend, he is primarily his son, which is why their bond is so strong. The duo also reflected on what they learned about winning and losing, concluding that the emotional growth was the true prize. Val acknowledged that the process was emotionally and mentally tough, but also made him feel alive.

Jenna Johnson shared similar feelings about the separation from her son. She posted on Instagram on Monday, October 5, calling Rome her patient boy. She wrote that the early mornings, long hours, and time away from each other rip at her heart. The physical and emotional demands of the show were greater than anticipated for both parents. They did not realize how emotionally and mentally tough the whole process is too. However, they agree that it is a good tough, bringing all the good things despite the shades of difficulty. Val Chmerkovskiy also faced a one-week suspension earlier this season for making a controversial comment about a judge, adding to the drama.

Graceful Exit and Future Outlook

Despite the early departure from the ballroom competition, neither Val Chmerkovskiy nor his partner Alissa Dewan harbor any grudges. Alissa Dewan, age forty-five, commented that every week is a shocker and the competition is very competitive. She wished everybody the best and stated she is going to be rooting from home. Val added that he thought they had a great season and will continue to support the remaining couples. The couple remains positive about their experience and the friendships they made.

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Looking ahead, the family plans to maintain their close bond outside of television. Rome's enthusiasm for dancing remains undiminished, driven by his love for his parents and his friends. The Chmerkovskiy and Johnson families will continue to watch the rest of the season with pride. Their focus remains on Rome's well-being and his continued growth as a young athlete and individual. The experience has reinforced the importance of family support in navigating the challenges of fame and competition.