Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan Eliminated From Dancing With the Stars

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan exit Dancing With the Stars on November 10. The couple shares love despite elimination as Grammys night concludes.

Jenna Dewan and her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy were officially eliminated from the hit television competition show Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, November 10. The couple had been widely considered frontrunners for the entire duration of the current season, making their exit a surprising and emotional conclusion to their journey.

Jenna Dewan Reflects On Dance Journey

Dewan expressed deep gratitude for the experience, emphasizing the personal joy she derived from performing alongside her family members. She stated that sharing her passion for dance with the global audience was a highlight of her career, concluding her message with a sentiment of pure affection and positivity.

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The actress noted that she had a wonderful time participating in the show. Her focus remained on the emotional connection with her relatives who joined her on stage. This familial bond was a central theme of her performance style throughout the season.

Val Chmerkovskiy Reacts To Elimination

Val Chmerkovskiy, 40, addressed the media immediately following the broadcast of the November 10 episode. He spoke to Extra News, describing the competitive nature of the show and acknowledging the high skill level of the remaining couples.

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Chmerkovskiy remarked that every week of the competition felt like a shocker due to the unpredictability of the results. He praised the other contestants and wished them success in the upcoming rounds. His demeanor reflected professionalism and respect for his fellow dancers.

The partner confirmed that the environment on set was intensely competitive. He recognized that many talented couples remained in the race. This acknowledgment highlighted the difficulty of staying at the top of the leaderboard.

Grammys Night Showdown Details

The elimination occurred during the broadcast referred to as Grammys Night. This specific episode featured unique musical performances tied to the recent Grammy Awards. The couple was slated to perform a waltz set to the song Open Arms by the band Journey.

Additionally, they were scheduled to dance a cha-cha to the track I Like It Like That. Although they performed these routines, the judges and viewers decided their time on the show had ended. The performance did not save them from the bottom of the scores.

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The musical choices for the Grammys Night theme were carefully selected. The waltz and cha-cha require distinct technical skills. Judges often scrutinize these classic styles heavily.

What Comes Next For Remaining Stars

As the field narrows, the remaining contestants face rigorous schedules. One Paralympian athlete is set to perform a quickstep to Kryptonite by Three Doors Down. This same competitor will also dance a jive to Footloose.

Another influencer in the competition has a quickstep prepared to Dance, Dance by Fall Out Boy. They are also scheduled to perform a jive to Blue Suede Shoes. These upbeat numbers test their agility and rhythm.

The stakes are now higher for the remaining couples. Each performance brings them closer to the final trophy. Fans will watch closely to see who advances in the next episode.