Vail Resorts Launches Mountain Village Redevelopment for 2034 Olympics

Vail Resorts and East West Partners initiate a public planning process to transform the 10-acre Park City Mountain base area ahead of the 2034 Winter Games hosting duties.

Vail Resorts has officially initiated a comprehensive public planning process to redesign the Mountain Village base area at Park City Mountain, a strategic move timed to coincide with the resort's role in the 2034 Winter Games. The development project, which covers approximately 10 acres of land at the base of the mountain, aims to replace existing surface parking lots with new structures while potentially relocating resort operations currently situated in the Bonanza Park neighborhood.

Strategic Partnership for Base Area Redevelopment

East West Partners, a Denver-based real estate development firm with established operations in Park City, has been selected to lead this complex planning initiative alongside Vail Resorts. Deirdra Walsh, Park City Mountain vice president and chief operating officer, emphasized that realizing the ambitious goal of creating renewed vibrancy at Mountain Village requires thoughtful planning and deep community engagement. She noted that East West Partners brings deep experience in real estate planning and development in mountain communities, making them an ideal partner to shape the future of the site.

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Olympic Preparation and Event Logistics

The urgency of this planning process is driven by Park City Mountain's upcoming responsibilities for the 2034 Winter Games, where the resort will host four specific events. These competitions include men's and women's snowboarding halfpipe, snowboarding slopestyle, freestyle skiing halfpipe, and freestyle skiing slopestyle. The transformation of the base area is not merely cosmetic but is intended to support the logistical and experiential demands of hosting international athletic competitions while enhancing the guest experience for local visitors.

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Community Engagement and Stakeholder Input

Stakeholder meetings and opportunities for both in-person and online input will be provided by Park City Mountain as part of the Mountain Village base area plan process, with activities scheduled to begin this winter. Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey expressed appreciation for Vail Resorts engaging the community early, stating that the future of Mountain Village is important to the community, the local economy, and the overall guest experience. He looked forward to a thoughtful conversation about how these properties can evolve in a way that reflects the city's strategic priorities and long-term vision.

Broader Mountain Plan and Historical Investment

Concurrent with the base area redesign, Park City Mountain intends to update its comprehensive mountain plan, which will detail operations including lifts, trails, snowmaking, guest facilities, and infrastructure, while exploring options for future enhancements. Deirdra Walsh confirmed that the resort will work with a leading mountain planning firm to guide this effort, which will include opportunities for input through in-person meetings, open houses, and online engagement this winter. This redevelopment builds upon over $200 million in investment by Vail Resorts since 2014, which has included reimagining the Canyons Village base area, installing the Sunrise Gondola, and upgrading snowmaking and beginner zones.