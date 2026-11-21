Aberdeen producer Nick Cronin wins £20k award from Creative Scotland for album featuring antisemitic speech, sparking political backlash and accusations of state-funded hate.

Aberdeen music producer Nick Cronin, performing under the professional name Vagrant Real Estate, has been awarded the Scottish Album of the Year title and a £20,000 prize from Creative Scotland. The victory for his album Neither Collar Nor Crown has ignited a fierce political and public controversy after it was revealed that the record contains a minute-long excerpt of a speech delivered at a pro-Palestinian rally in Edinburgh. The featured audio clip includes explicit hate speech targeting Israel and King Charles, prompting immediate condemnation from community leaders and opposition politicians who argue that public funds should not support such inflammatory content. The award ceremony took place earlier this month at Dundee's Caird Hall, where the announcement was met with significant backlash regarding the source of the funding and the nature of the accepted artwork.

The Scottish Album of the Year competition is a prestigious annual event organized by the Scottish Music Industry Association, with its prize fund entirely bankrolled by the government-backed quango Creative Scotland. Vagrant Real Estate, whose real name is Nick Cronin, received the award at a gala ceremony held earlier this month. The album, which was released in November, was praised by critics for its ambitious lyricism in both English and Gaelic. However, the track titled NMIL includes a significant portion of audio recorded by Glaswegian singer Sorley Mackay during a demonstration on the steps of the National Museum of Scotland. In the clip, Mackay is heard shouting anti-Israel and anti-monarchy slogans to the applause of the crowd, stating that the sands of time are on the side of the protesters before leading chants for a free Palestine.

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Critics have warned that the rhetoric in the speech is inflammatory, deeply offensive, and could have dangerous consequences for Scotland's Jewish community. Sammy Stein, chair of the Glasgow Friends of Israel, stated that this is not a one-off example of potentially antisemitic sponsorship. Stein emphasized that the Scottish Government, through Creative Scotland, is using taxpayers' money to fund events that have serious and dangerous consequences for the Jewish community. The controversy has drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum, with Scottish Conservative culture spokesman Murdo Fraser describing the funding as disgraceful. Fraser argued that Creative Scotland cannot financially support organizations promoting deeply offensive rhetoric and then ignore the potential dangers to Scotland's Jewish community.

Similarly, Reform UK public sector reform spokesman Max Bannerman characterized the situation as indicative of the SNP's governance, where approved political views receive taxpayer money and trophies regardless of how aggressive or hateful the content may be. Bannerman suggested that if the SNP wishes to support Cronin, they should raise the funds privately rather than using public money. The tension surrounding these events was further complicated by the composition of the judging panel for the Scottish Album of the Year. The panel included former SNP MP Mhairi Black, who left the party due to disagreements over the war in Gaza and previous criticism of the monarchy. Additionally, Katie Duffy, the head of arts at Glasgow Life, served as a judge, raising questions about the neutrality of the selection process given the organizational ties to the contested funding sources.

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This controversy is not occurring in a vacuum, as it follows the recent five-day Palestine protest festival titled From The Rivers To The Seas, which took place in Glasgow. The festival was organized by the Edinburgh arts group Arika and hosted by the Tramway venue, both of which have received substantial funding from Creative Scotland. Arika has been granted £911,000 through a three-year package, while the Tramway venue is operated by Glasgow Life, an arm's-length body of the SNP-run Glasgow City Council. The annual event is organized by the Scottish Music Industry Association, which is partway through a three-year funding package of £904,000 from the quango. Critics note that this pattern of funding aligns with political ideologies deemed acceptable by the governing party, further fueling accusations of politicization in the arts sector.

The backlash has highlighted a growing divide between the arts community and political activists regarding the role of public money in cultural production. Nick Cronin had previously been celebrated by BBC Radio Scotland, which named him Featured Artist of the Week last summer ahead of the deluxe release of his album. He had defended the inclusion of the speech by stating that he found the piece perfect for his project and intended to sample artists from across the country. Cronin used video of the rant to promote his album on social media, writing that when he heard the piece, he knew it would be perfect for the project. He stated in an interview that as a producer, one of his favorite things is to create a canvas for people to voice whatever they want to talk about.

The Scottish Album of the Year judging panel selected the album based on artistic merit, with Creative Scotland maintaining that it does not seek to influence decision-making of funded organizations. A Creative Scotland spokesman said the award is judged and selected by a broad panel of experts from a variety of backgrounds which changes every year, reflecting Scotland's cultural landscape and opinion. They added that they do not seek to influence the decision-making of funded organizations. The Scottish Music Industry Association added that its competition exists to enrich Scotland's cultural identity and is committed to supporting artistic freedom of expression and celebrating the breadth of creative voices that contribute to Scotland's music landscape.

As the fallout continues, pressure is mounting on the Scottish Government to explain why taxpayers are funding projects associated with hate-filled views. Critics warn that the rhetoric in the speech is not just offensive but potentially dangerous for the Jewish community in Scotland. The situation underscores the challenges faced by Creative Scotland in balancing artistic freedom with public accountability. John Swinney, the First Minister, faces questions from opposition parties about why public money is being funneled into projects associated with inflammatory and deeply offensive rhetoric. Calls for stricter oversight of how public grants are allocated to artists and venues are becoming more frequent as the debate over the role of state funding in the arts intensifies. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities involved in distributing public funds in a politically charged environment, leaving many Scots questioning the values being supported by their tax contributions.