Vaginismus: The Silent Condition Turning Sex Into Agony for Thousands of Women

Explore the hidden reality of vaginismus, a pelvic floor disorder causing involuntary muscle tightening that makes sex, tampon use, and medical exams painful or impossible. With rising awareness from celebrities and media, experts explain why this condition remains taboo and how to seek effective treatment.

Thousands of women suffer silently from vaginismus, a condition making penetration agonising or impossible due to involuntary tightening of pelvic floor muscles. Celebrities like Meghan Trainor and TV shows such as Sex Education and Unorthodox have raised awareness, and Channel 4's Virgin Island recently highlighted the issue through a participant's story.

Experts stress that vaginismus is underreported and often misunderstood, with many women avoiding medical help due to shame or misdiagnosis. The condition exists on a spectrum, from discomfort to complete inability to tolerate insertion, and is frequently triggered by trauma, pain, or lack of bodily knowledge. Dr. Wafaa Eltantawy emphasizes that the muscle spasm is a protective response, not a personal failure, and calls for breaking the taboo surrounding this treatable condition. Causes intertwine physical, psychological, and relational factors, requiring comprehensive care





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Vaginismus Pelvic Floor Women's Health Sexual Pain Meghan Trainor Virgin Island Psychosexual Health Pelvic Floor Therapy Trauma Involuntary Muscle Tightening

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