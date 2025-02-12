Vaginal Hygiene: What You Need to Know

This article provides expert advice on maintaining proper vaginal hygiene without resorting to unnecessary products. Learn about the importance of a healthy vaginal microbiome, how to clean the vulva safely, and common misconceptions about feminine hygiene.

Loads of products are marketed specifically for vaginal hygiene , but that doesn't necessarily mean you should use them for such. When it comes to body parts, there’s no shortage of products designed to keep the vaginal area feel fresh and clean. There are “feminine wipes” that claim to be more refreshing than toilet paper and skin care that promises to eliminate odor.

But misunderstandings about feminine hygiene and how to best clean “down there” can be harmful and can lead to wasting money on unnecessary products. We asked health experts for the best way to keep vaginas and vulvas clean simply, without spending a fortune. Lactobacilli, a type of natural bacteria that inhabits the vagina, produces lactic acid to keep the vaginal pH in the normal acidic range. This helps keep vaginas clean, explained Dr. Eilber, a gynecologist and chief medical officer at Bonafide Health. Washing inside the vagina, which is also called douching, can disrupt the natural microbe and pH levels in the vagina, she said. Once this happens, it’s possible to become irritated or develop infections. That doesn’t mean people need to take special precautions to keep cleansing products away from their vaginas completely. If a little soap or body wash gets into the vagina while bathing, it may be uncomfortable, but it’s unlikely to be harmful, said Dr. Dweck, a urogynecologist and one of Eilber’s co-authors. If someone does accidentally get a cleanser in the vagina, they should gently flush it out with water from the showerhead, said Anger. “It can be helpful to get water inside of the vaginal canal a bit when showering to help clean out blood or discharge from a yeast infection,” said Dr. Anger explained that one can perform a cleanout as needed “with a simple finger sweep while showering” by “placing a wet finger inside to scoop out any blood or discharge.” You should not use soap or cleansers when performing a cleanout. Unlike the inside of the vagina, the outside, called the vulva, is not self-cleaning. “When you don’t wash the vulva, it’s like not cleaning other areas with glands and hair, like your armpits,” Eilber said. She recommends washing the vulva whenever someone bathes. Dweck explained that, because yeast and bacteria tend to thrive in moist, dark environments like the vulva, poor vaginal hygiene can cause health issues. “Not washing can lead to unpleasant odors, yeast infections, other infections, irritation, inflammation, swelling, and even cysts on hair follicles,” said Because the vulva is delicate, Dweck emphasized that “vigorous scrubbing is not needed,” and may be harmful. She recommended cleansing the vulva with hands or a soft washcloth. Both methods are effective, and which one someone uses is solely a matter of personal preference. Greves recommended washing from front to back to prevent soap from getting into the urethra and to prevent contamination from the rectal area, which can cause urinary tract infections. After washing, Anger said that’s important to use a towel to pat dry before putting on underwear to avoid excess moisture, which can lead to bacterial and yeast growth. She adds that sleeping without underwear is an ideal way to help keep the vagnial area dry throughout the night, which can help prevent irritation and infection. “Allowing your vaginal area to breathe is important,” said Zhang. According to Dweck, even with regular washing, vaginal scents are normal and may vary throughout someone’s cycle. However, some vaginal odors may indicate an infection. Unusual odors or “odor accompanied by unusual discharge, itching, irritation, bleeding, or pain is best evaluated by a health care provider,” she said. It’s not a great idea to reach for regular soap or body wash before cleaning down there. Some products contain ingredients that can disrupt the vulva’s microbiome, leading to infection and irritation, so it’s important to be thoughtful. For most people, a simple warm water rinse is sufficient, Zhang said. However, for those who prefer using more than just water to wash, many gentle cleansers are safe, Zhang said. Additionally, water alone may not get rid of smells caused by sweating, so those who sweat a lot may need to use a cleanser, Greves explained. When looking for a cleanser that is safe for vulvas, Dr. Scott recommended using “gentle, pH-balanced, fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and preservative-free” products. Specifically, she recommended avoiding products with parabens that can cause hormonal disruption. Scott also advised that one should avoid scented products, harsh detergents such as sodium lauryl sulfate, glycerin and glycol, antibacterial agents such as triclosan, petroleum-based ingredients and alcohol. “Not only can these substances be abrasive and cause irritation, dryness and pain of the vagina and vulva, but they can alter the pH balance, which may predispose you to developing infections,” she said





