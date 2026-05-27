Vacant former nursing home catches fire in Shoreline early Wednesday

A vacant building that was once a nursing home caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

The electrical panel of a vacant nursing home after a fire was extinguished. When the Shoreline Fire Department was first alerted to a fire on the 17100 block of 15th Avenue N.E.

, the responding firefighters couldn’t find any flames.

“Upon investigation, fire and smoke were found in an adjacent property on the west side of the building,” the Shoreline Fire Department stated. “It was then upgraded to a working fire in a vacant former nursing home facility. ”One person dead after apartment fire in Tacoma late Tuesday nightThere have been more catalytic converter thefts in Bellevue through the first five months of this year than all of 2025.

Nobu, a luxury restaurant and hotel brand co-founded by Robert De Niro and celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, is coming to Bellevue — its first location in the Pacific Northwest. WA man charged with sexually assaulting wheelchair-bound woman he met on Tinder A Washington man has been accused of sexually assaulting a handicapped woman he met on the popular dating app, Tinder.

Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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