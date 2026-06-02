VA secretary talks MDMA, Psilocybin and the fight to fix veteran mental health

The retired Air Force chaplain pulled back the curtain on a sweeping push to move beyond the one-size-fits-all approach that frustrated veterans for years.

The VA is changing — and VA Secretary Doug Collins wants veterans to know it. The retired Air Force chaplain and former congressman pulled back the curtain on a sweeping push to move beyond the one-size-fits-all approach that frustrated veterans for years.

From MDMA and psilocybin trials to ketamine research, Collins explains why he walked into office determined to stop doing the same thing and expecting a different result — and what that means for veterans battling PTSD, traumatic brain injury and addiction right now. Collins gets candid about the realities behind the headlines — what it actually takes to treat a single veteran with MDMA therapy, why medical marijuana remains out of reach despite widespread veteran support, and how community care fits into the VA's future without replacing the direct care system veterans depend on.

He also addresses the VA's ongoing investment right here in the Phoenix area, where hundreds of millions of dollars are being poured into aging facilities to bring them into the modern era. Watch the full interview with Collins in the video player below. VA secretary talks about mental health for veterans





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