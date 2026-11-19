The Department of Veterans Affairs directed a record $44.8 billion to local providers in fiscal year 2026, expanding access for 9 million enrolled veterans and boosting state economies.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has directed a historic $44.8 billion to local healthcare providers under the leadership of President Donald Trump during fiscal year 2026. This massive financial injection represents a significant expansion of the Veterans Community Care Program, which channels billions of dollars into hospitals, medical practices, and local economies across the nation.

Record Spending Drives Provider Revenue Growth

These federal healthcare payments constitute an increase of more than $7 billion over the fiscal year 2025 budget and exceed fiscal year 2024 spending by more than $11 billion. The fiscal year 2024 figures represent the final full fiscal year of the Biden administration, marking a clear escalation in federal commitment to veteran care under the current leadership.

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The Veterans Community Care Program stands as the fourth-largest healthcare payer program in the United States, serving a vast VA healthcare system that includes more than 9 million enrolled veterans. This funding structure helps sustain medical providers financially while simultaneously supporting local economies nationwide through substantial government expenditures.

State-by-State Financial Distribution and Top Recipients

California received $2.5 billion in community care payments in fiscal year 2026, ranking third nationwide behind Texas and Florida. Texas led all states with $4.1 billion in funding, while Florida received $3.6 billion, highlighting the geographic distribution of these critical healthcare funds.

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North Carolina followed with $1.9 billion, while Ohio received $1.6 billion. Tennessee and Pennsylvania each drew $1.5 billion, and Georgia received another $1.4 billion. Arizona and Michigan rounded out the top ten recipients at $1.3 billion apiece, demonstrating broad geographic support for veteran care initiatives.

Impact on Rural Communities and Provider Margins

The funding distribution is particularly consequential for rural communities, where hospitals and medical practices often operate on razor-thin margins. With some rural healthcare providers operating on margins below 1 percent, community care payments provide a vital source of revenue that helps keep facilities operating and preserves access to treatment.

Of the total $44.8 billion allocation, hospitals and physicians received $31.2 billion, followed by home-based care providers at $6.2 billion. State and community nursing homes received another $5.4 billion, while $2 billion went to community dental care providers, ensuring a comprehensive spectrum of services.

Legislative Framework and Veteran Choice Expansion

The payments are authorized under the bipartisan VA MISSION Act signed by Trump in 2018, which allows eligible veterans to receive treatment from local hospitals, physicians, and other non-VA providers at government expense. This legislative framework gives veterans greater flexibility to obtain care outside of government-run facilities when needed.

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Congress further strengthened veterans' healthcare options through the bipartisan Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act, enacted in 2025. This legislation allows veterans and their referring clinicians to choose community care without additional review when it is in the veteran's best medical interest.

Future Outlook and Enrollment Growth Trends

The expansion of community care has come alongside record spending on treatment delivered directly through VA facilities, which reached $116.7 billion in fiscal year 2026. Together, the two programs give eligible veterans greater flexibility to receive treatment through VA facilities or local providers, helping expand access when distance or appointment availability dictates.

This record spending comes amid broader expansion of veterans' healthcare under the second Trump administration, with more than 330,000 new veterans enrolling in VA healthcare in 2026. Forty-seven new healthcare facilities were added, expanding the number of locations where veterans can receive treatment and signaling a sustained commitment to veteran welfare.