The VA encourages veterans who are eligible for Medicare to enroll even if they already receive VA health care.

Veterans approaching age 65 may assume their Department of Veterans Affairs health benefits mean they do not need Medicare. But making the wrong decision about Medicare enrollment can leave veterans with fewer options for medical care and regret for life.

The Department of Veterans Affairs encourages veterans who are eligible for Medicare to enroll even if they already receive VA healthcare. The two systems generally operate separately, so Medicare does not simply become secondary insurance for treatment at a VA facility. That means having both can give veterans access to VA care as well as Medicare-covered civilian providers.

Also read Democrats Pursue Medicare for All and Medicaid Restoration in New Congress

“Medicare and VA healthcare are not interchangeable, and even if you've received excellent care through the VA for decades, enrolling in Medicare when you first become eligible can provide greater flexibility in choosing healthcare providers,” Alex Beene, financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, told Newsweek. The financial stakes are also rising. In 2027, the Medicare Part B standard monthly premium will climb to $209.40, while the annual Part B deductible will be $292.

Medicare's Part A hospital deductible will be $1,776. However, about 99 percent of Medicare beneficiaries do not pay a Part A premium because they have accumulated at least 40 quarters of Medicare-covered employment. Why It Matters The biggest misconception is that VA health benefits and Medicare work together like a primary and secondary private insurance policy.

However, Medicare and VA healthcare are separate systems. However, veterans can maintain Medicare while continuing to use their VA benefits, and Medicare does open the door to civilian doctors and hospitals outside the VA system. The Medicare Deadline Veterans Should Not Miss For a veteran approaching 65, one of the most important steps is checking their Medicare enrollment deadline.

The VA says the initial Medicare enrollment window generally runs from three months before a veteran's 65th birthday month through three months after it. Missing that window can result in delayed coverage, gaps in insurance and even permanent Medicare Part B late-enrollment penalties in situations where no special enrollment period applies. The VA explicitly recommends signing up for Medicare when eligible, in part because circumstances can change.

A veteran's access to VA care, health needs and priority-group status may not look the same at 75 as they did at 65.

“One of the biggest mistakes veterans can make is assuming that because they have VA healthcare, they don't need to think about Medicare,” Michael Ryan, finance expert and founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, told Newsweek. “I understand why someone would question paying $200-plus a month for Medicare Part B when they're already getting care through the VA. But if they skip Part B and need it years later, they could face a permanent premium penalty.

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That's an expensive decision to make just to save money today. ” How Medicare and VA Benefits Actually Work Together Medicare and VA coverage give veterans two different avenues for receiving health care. If a veteran receives treatment through the VA, VA coverage rules apply. The VA does not bill Medicare for that care.

Veterans also generally do not pay copays for treatment of service-connected disabilities, although copays can apply to some non-service-connected treatment depending upon the veteran's priority group. If a veteran instead goes to a civilian Medicare provider, Medicare coverage rules apply. That means maintaining both can be particularly valuable for someone who travels frequently or lives a substantial distance from a VA facility. Those who want access to additional specialists or encounter lengthy local VA waits will also benefit.

“I'd also tell veterans to be careful about seeing doctors outside the VA. Medicare and VA benefits don't automatically work together like two regular insurance policies,” Ryan said.

“Getting the right authorization and knowing who's responsible for the bill can save an awful lot of headaches. ” Where Veterans Could Save Thousands The biggest savings will depend on the veteran's circumstances.

For example, a veteran who receives extensive care through VA may incur little or no cost for some treatment that could otherwise involve Medicare deductibles or coinsurance. Meanwhile, Medicare can also provide access to non-VA providers if the veteran needs outside care. Prescription coverage is another potential source of savings.

VA prescription drug coverage is considered creditable coverage for Medicare Part D purposes, which can allow veterans with qualifying VA drug coverage to forgo paying for a separate Part D plan without facing the normal Part D late-enrollment penalty. The Special Rule for Military Retirees With TRICARE Military retirees eligible for TRICARE have another major consideration.

TRICARE For Life is Medicare-wraparound coverage available to TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries who have Medicare Parts A and B. Coverage begins automatically once both Medicare parts are in effect, although beneficiaries must continue paying their Medicare Part B premium. For services covered by both programs, Medicare generally pays first and TRICARE then processes its portion of the claim. TRICARE says beneficiaries generally have no out-of-pocket costs for services covered by both Medicare and TRICARE.

Medicare Mistakes Veterans Should Avoid Veterans should generally not assume VA coverage means Medicare is unnecessary The VA itself encourages eligible veterans to enroll in Medicare because it preserves access to non-VA health care and protects against changes in VA access or a veteran's individual circumstances. Missing the initial Medicare enrollment period can also be financially precarious. Failing to enroll in Part B on time, without qualifying for another enrollment period, can mean delayed coverage and a permanent premium penalty.

“Perhaps the most costly mistakes veterans can make are assuming their existing VA benefits exempt them from Medicare enrollment penalties or purchasing additional insurance that duplicates coverage they already have, which is why I would encourage them to consult a VA benefits counselor before making decisions that could affect both their healthcare access and financial security for their retirement,” Beene said. What Happens Next For veterans approaching age 65, the decision does not have to be VA or Medicare.

For many, the more useful strategy is VA and Medicare, using VA coverage where it offers the best benefits while keeping Medicare available for civilian providers and circumstances where VA care is not the best or most accessible option. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Michelle Curran and Edward T. Cummins.mean they do not need Medicare.

But making the wrong decision about Medicare enrollment can leave veterans with fewer options for medical care and regret for life.who are eligible for Medicare to enroll even if they already receive VA healthcare. The two systems generally operate separately, so Medicare does not simply become secondary insurance for treatment at a VA facility.

“Medicare and VA healthcare are not interchangeable, and even if you've received excellent care through the VA for decades, enrolling in Medicare when you first become eligible can provide greater flexibility in choosing healthcare providers,” Alex Beene, financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, toldThe financial stakes are also rising. In 2027, the Medicare Part B standard monthly premium will climb to $209.40, while the annual Part B deductible will be $292.

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Medicare's Part A hospital deductible will be $1,776. However, about 99 percent of Medicare beneficiaries do not pay a Part A premium because they have accumulated at least 40 quarters of Medicare-covered employment. The biggest misconception is that VA health benefits and Medicare work together like a primary and secondary private insurance policy.

However, Medicare and VA healthcare are separate systems. However, veterans can maintain Medicare while continuing to use their VA benefits, and Medicare does open the door to civilian doctors and hospitals outside the VA system. For a veteran approaching 65, one of the most important steps is checking their Medicare enrollment deadline. The VA says the initial Medicare enrollment window generally runs from three months before a veteran's 65th birthday month through three months after it.

Missing that window can result in delayed coverage, gaps in insurance and even permanent Medicare Part B late-enrollment penalties in situations where no special enrollment period applies. The VA explicitly recommends signing up for Medicare when eligible, in part because circumstances can change. A veteran's access to VA care, health needs and priority-group status may not look the same at 75 as they did at 65.

“One of the biggest mistakes veterans can make is assuming that because they have VA healthcare, they don't need to think about Medicare,” Michael Ryan, finance expert and founder of“I understand why someone would question paying $200-plus a month for Medicare Part B when they're already getting care through the VA. But if they skip Part B and need it years later, they could face a permanent premium penalty. That's an expensive decision to make just to save money today.

”Medicare and VA coverage give veterans two different avenues for receiving health care. If a veteran receives treatment through the VA, VA coverage rules apply. The VA does not bill Medicare for that care. Veterans also generally do not pay copays for treatment of service-connected disabilities, although copays can apply to some non-service-connected treatment depending upon the veteran's priority group.

That means maintaining both can be particularly valuable for someone who travels frequently or lives a substantial distance from a VA facility. Those who want access to additional specialists or encounter lengthy local VA waits will also benefit.

“I'd also tell veterans to be careful about seeing doctors outside the VA. Medicare and VA benefits don't automatically work together like two regular insurance policies,” Ryan said.

“Getting the right authorization and knowing who's responsible for the bill can save an awful lot of headaches. ”For example, a veteran who receives extensive care through VA may incur little or no cost for some treatment that could otherwise involve Medicare deductibles or coinsurance. Prescription coverage is another potential source of savings.

VA prescription drug coverage is considered creditable coverage for Medicare Part D purposes, which can allow veterans with qualifying VA drug coverage to forgo paying for a separate Part D plan without facing the normal Part D late-enrollment penalty. Military retirees eligible for TRICARE have another major consideration.

TRICARE For Life is Medicare-wraparound coverage available to TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries who have Medicare Parts A and B. Coverage begins automatically once both Medicare parts are in effect, although beneficiaries must continue paying their Medicare Part B premium. For services covered by both programs, Medicare generally pays first and TRICARE then processes its portion of the claim. TRICARE says beneficiaries generally have no out-of-pocket costs for services covered by both Medicare and TRICARE.

Veterans should generally not assume VA coverage means Medicare is unnecessary The VA itself encourages eligible veterans to enroll in Medicare because it preserves access to non-VA health care and protects against changes in VA access or a veteran's individual circumstances. Failing to enroll in Part B on time, without qualifying for another enrollment period, can mean delayed coverage and a permanent premium penalty.

“Perhaps the most costly mistakes veterans can make are assuming their existing VA benefits exempt them from Medicare enrollment penalties or purchasing additional insurance that duplicates coverage they already have, which is why I would encourage them to consult a VA benefits counselor before making decisions that could affect both their healthcare access and financial security for their retirement,” Beene said. For many, the more useful strategy is VA and Medicare, using VA coverage where it offers the best benefits while keeping Medicare available for civilian providers and circumstances where VA care is not the best or most accessible option.