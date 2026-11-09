VA Automation Errors Surge as Veterans Face Benefit Denials

Veterans Affairs automation tool Automated Decision Support linked to rising evidence collection errors. Data shows denials increased from 66,000 to 329,000 errors between fiscal years 2021 and 2026.

Disability compensation claims for veterans are facing increased scrutiny as new data reveals a sharp rise in errors associated with the Department of Veterans Affairs automated processing systems. Former Marine Leger discovered that the VA had failed to properly collect his medical evidence, leading to an initial denial of benefits for conditions resulting from his service in Okinawa, Japan, between 2014 and 2016.

Core Automation Tool Details and Mechanism

The Department of Veterans Affairs introduced the Automated Decision Support tool in December 2021 to streamline the processing of claims and reduce backlogs. The system is designed to gather medical records from both the VA and the applicant's time in service, scan the files for specific keywords, and write summaries of the evidence. This technology does not determine the final compensation amount but assists in the preliminary evaluation of certain medical conditions.

Also read Veterans helping veterans: San Diego food drive aims to collect 25,000 pounds of food

Since its introduction, the agency has aggressively expanded the use of this software across regional offices and added more medical conditions to the list of eligible claims. Budget documents indicate that the tool processed nearly 300,000 decisions in 2023. By April 2026, the pace of automation had accelerated to 50,000 decisions per month. The VA plans to apply the tool to 90% of all claims by the end of 2027.

Stakeholder Positions and Conflicting Data

VA officials maintain that the technology has improved efficiency and accuracy. Margarita Devlin, the principal deputy under secretary for benefits, testified to the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on April 15, 2026, that errors have decreased and decision accuracy has improved. She stated that the technology has helped streamline claims processing despite ongoing challenges with wait times. VA press secretary Quinn Slaven also asserted that there is no evidence suggesting the Automated Decision Support tool causes errors.

Advertisement

However, independent analysis contradicts these claims. An accountability newsroom at Arizona State University's Howard Center for Investigative Journalism found that the push for automation has coincided with a surge in evidence collection mistakes. Employees have reported to Congress and advocacy groups that the tool routinely fails to extract key details and misunderstands medical nuances. Leger's claim was eventually approved after reviewers identified that the VA had violated its legal duty to assist him in preparing his documentation.

Real-World Impact on Veteran Benefits

The statistical gap between agency claims and appellate outcomes is significant. In fiscal year 2021, the VA recorded more than 66,000 errors in collecting evidence for veterans' claims. By fiscal year 2026, that number had climbed to over 329,000. Higher-level reviewers sent back approximately 23% of claims decisions for reconsideration in 2021, a rate that jumped to 35% in fiscal year 2026. These statistics do not distinguish between automated and human mistakes, yet the trend aligns with the expansion of the software.

Representative Mark Takano of California highlighted the human cost of these efficiency drives. He noted that while quick decisions are beneficial, rushing to denials or making errors means veterans are not being served well. The surge in errors underscores the tension between the agency's goal of reducing backlog and the legal obligation to provide thorough, accurate support to those who have served.