VA: 10 Commonwealth's Attorneys Won't Enforce 'Assault Weapons' Ban

At least ten Commonwealth's Attorneys say they won't enforce the 'assault weapons' ban scheduled to take effect in Virginia on July 1, 2026.

At least ten Commonwealth’s Attorneys have made clear that they will not enforce the “assault weapons” ban scheduled to take effect in Virginia on July 1, 2026.a WAVY 10 report showing that three Commonwealth’s Attorneys had made clear they would not be enforcing the ban.prosecutors to quit “tough guy posturing.

”, “I know these Republican prosecutors see this as an opportunity for tough guy posturing and amateur constitutional lawyering, but ending the sale of assault weapons in Virginia isn’t something an individual prosecutor can do anything about. ” But the number of Commonwealth’s Attorneys who are adamant about not enforcing the ban continued to grow until, on June 1, 2026, WJLAOne of those prosecutors is Clarke County Commonwealth Attorney Matthew E. Bass.

Moreover, Breitbart Newsthat Clarke County Sheriff Travis Sumption also made clear his office will not be enforcing the ban either. In a joint statement, both Bass and Sumption made clear there will be no enforcement of the new controls against “non-violent offenders. ” AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of





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