V of BTS Reveals 2026 Travel Insights and Secret Fandom Habits

V of BTS shares exclusive details from his 2026 cover story, discussing global tours, food hobbies, and secret fan interactions during the group's comeback.

V of BTS reflects on a transformative year filled with global travel, deep self-discovery, and the group's historic return to the stage. The South Korean performer highlighted key moments from 2026 in a recent cover story published on Thursday, November 12.

Historic Stage Performances Mark Comeback

V emphasized that the collective joy of the seven members performing together remains the most significant highlight of the year. This sentiment follows the group's return to the spotlight in April, their first major tour following years of individual activities.

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During this period, each member fulfilled military obligations and pursued solo projects. The reunion required all members to readjust to the intense demands of international touring and long-distance travel schedules.

Food Tours Become a Major Hobby

Spending extensive time abroad prompted V to explore how to maximize leisure time outside of performance commitments. He discovered a strong personal interest in culinary exploration, which evolved into a structured hobby.

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V revealed that he started taking food tours with his fellow bandmates during their international trips. He described the experience as highly rewarding, noting that it provided a meaningful way to bond and enjoy local cultures.

Deep Dive into Personal Interests

This new pastime confirmed a personal pattern V has observed in his own behavior. He noted that when he becomes interested in a subject, he tends to investigate it much deeper than initially expected.

He mentioned that he spent significant time thinking about how to spend time well overseas. This introspection helped him refine his approach to travel and relaxation during the busy concert season.

Secret Admiration for Fan Conversations

The cover story, which featured multiple versions, also revealed V's private interest in the global fandom known as ARMY. He admitted to secretly reading online conversations between fans.

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V expressed envy that he cannot participate directly in these discussions without causing disruption. He values the community dynamics but prefers to observe from a distance to maintain group harmony.

Future Engagement and Public Updates

The publication of this English-language captioned story provides fans with new insights into the member's personal growth. It serves as a bridge between the group's public performances and their private reflections on life during the 2026 tour.