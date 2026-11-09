UXLINK Hacker Closes $148M Positions at Net Loss as Market Downturn Hits Stolen Funds

The wallet linked to the UXLINK exploit is dumping Ethereum, Solana, and XRP positions, suffering significant losses as the TWAP algorithm nears completion.

The hacker linked to the major UXLINK security breach has begun liquidating approximately $148 million in open cryptocurrency positions, marking a dramatic financial reversal for the entity that previously dominated profits on the Hyperliquid exchange. On-chain data provided by blockchain analytics firm EmberCN confirms that the address, which drained the SocialFi project's treasury last September, has shifted from being the platform's most profitable trader to suffering a net loss of $3.3 million. This massive exit strategy highlights the severe impact of recent market downturns on assets derived from illicit activities, demonstrating that stolen funds are not immune to broader crypto market volatility. The liquidation process involves a complex web of leveraged positions across major assets, with the total portfolio value significantly eroded by the same market forces that triggered the initial exploit's aftermath.

The trader initiated a 16-hour Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) algorithm on November 9 to systematically offload these holdings in an attempt to minimize market impact. This automated trading mechanism is scheduled to conclude at 06:00 GMT on November 10, signaling the final phase of this high-stakes portfolio reduction. The decision to execute such a large-scale exit indicates an urgent need to stabilize capital after the address suffered heavy losses during the recent correction in asset prices. While the TWAP design is intended to spread sell orders to avoid crashing the market, the sheer volume of the exit has resulted in the reported net deficit, effectively locking in the losses for the hacker.

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Analysis of the remaining portfolio reveals that the trader still holds a highly leveraged long position of 550,000 SOL, which remains extremely vulnerable to further liquidation. This specific position, held with 10x leverage, will be fully liquidated if the price of Solana drops to $65.6, adding significant pressure to the wallet's balance sheet. The continued exposure to leveraged bets, once sources of immense profit, has become a critical liability as asset prices fluctuated against the trader's predictions. If Solana breaches this threshold, the additional liquidation could further deplete the remaining assets, accelerating the total loss of the stolen funds.

In addition to the Solana exposure, the address controls a substantial holding of 35.03 million XRP, valued at approximately $35 million at current market rates. These XRP tokens carry a liquidation price set at $0.94, meaning a drop below this level would trigger an automatic sell-off to cover the leverage costs. This massive XRP position represents one of the largest known distributions of stolen funds in the XRP ecosystem, and its gradual unwinding has been closely watched by market analysts. The potential liquidation of such a large XRP position could also exert downward pressure on the token's price, linking the hacker's financial fate directly to broader market trends.

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The origin of these funds traces back to a severe security breach in September 2025, where attackers exploited the multisig infrastructure of UXLINK, a crypto social network integrated with Telegram. The hack allowed malicious actors to drain the project's treasury and mint new tokens, causing an estimated $42 million in total damage when combined with the subsequent crash of the UXLINK token price. Gas fees for the trader's wallet were paid using ETH sourced from addresses that had previously received the stolen UXLINK funds, directly linking this wallet to the initial crime through a transparent blockchain trail. This direct link has made the address a primary target for ongoing forensic analysis by security researchers and law enforcement agencies.

Prior to the recent downturn, this address was considered the most profitable on Hyperliquid, having capitalized on the stolen assets with an unrealized profit of $5.6 million on Ethereum positions by the end of October. The trader had managed to close five profitable trades during this period, achieving a net gain of $5.71 million and demonstrating sophisticated trading strategies despite the illicit origin of the capital. However, the recent market volatility has reversed these gains, turning what was once a model of profitable exploitation into a case study in market risk. The shift from a $5.71 million gain to a $3.3 million net loss underscores the unpredictable nature of crypto markets and the risks associated with leveraging stolen assets.

The liquidation of such a large portfolio by a known hacker highlights the ongoing volatility and risks within the decentralized finance sector, affecting not just the immediate victims of the hack. While the UXLINK incident damaged the specific project, the subsequent movements of the stolen funds have had ripple effects across multiple assets including Shiba Inu, Tron, Zcash, and Near Protocol. As the TWAP algorithm completes, the market will observe how this sudden influx of sell orders impacts the prices of Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, potentially creating short-term volatility. The event serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of security vulnerabilities in Web3 infrastructure and the complex pathways through which illicit crypto assets can influence broader market dynamics.

The total damage from the original exploit and the subsequent crash of the UXLINK token price was estimated at around $42 million, but the financial impact on the hacker now extends far beyond that initial sum. The combination of the initial theft costs, the gas fees paid in ETH, and the recent liquidation losses creates a comprehensive picture of the financial fallout. EmberCN's data provides a rare glimpse into the post-hack financial journey of a major crypto criminal, showing how even the most sophisticated traders can be undone by broader market forces. The complete wind-down of these positions on November 10 will likely mark the end of this particular chapter in the UXLINK hack saga, leaving behind a trail of lost funds and lingering questions about recovery for the victims.