Universal Xperience launches UX Arena in Tulum for the 2026 Zamna season. The new permanent venue aims to boost destination tourism and provide year-round live entertainment.

Universal Xperience (UX) officially announced the development of UX Arena on Tuesday, November 24. The new permanent live entertainment venue is positioned to expand Tulum's cultural infrastructure beyond its existing festival circuit. It serves as a strategic addition to the region's growing hospitality and tourism sector.

UX Arena Venue Design and Stages

The venue is situated between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, built around a natural lake within the jungle environment. UX Arena features three distinct performance areas connected by jungle pathways. The Arena Stage is designed for large-scale productions and headline performances. The Garden Stage hosts daytime and sunset events. The smaller Isla Stage is located by the water for artist showcases.

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CEO Vision and Strategic Goals

Heinrich, CEO of Universal Xperience, stated that the venue retains the DNA of the Zamna festival while adding a new dimension. He emphasized that UX Arena is designed for a wider audience than the annual festival. The goal is to establish the venue as the leading live entertainment spot in southern Mexico. This move connects artist tours across Mexico and North America to the Tulum jungle.

2026 2027 Opening Lineup Schedule

UX Arena debuts during the Zamna Tulum 10th anniversary season. The season runs from December 31, 2026, through January 10, 2027. The six-event series kicks off with RENAISSANCE Tulum NYE. Sasha, Maceo Plex, Sébastien Léger, and Ida Engberg perform on December 31, 2026. Amnesia's 50th anniversary celebration follows on January 2, 2027.

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Anyma performs ÆDEN on January 4, 2027. Black Coffee takes the stage on January 6, 2027. Adriatique presents X on January 8, 2027. Adam Port closes the series on January 10, 2027. This schedule demonstrates the venue's capacity for major international touring acts.

Infrastructure and Economic Impact Figures

UX Arena includes 65,000 square meters of parking space. The site features designated transportation areas and expanded hospitality facilities. Medical and security services are also upgraded for the new location. The project supports Tulum's expansion beyond beaches and resorts. Luxury hospitality and electronic music events continue to draw visitors to the region.

UX estimates that Zamna attracts approximately 160,000 international visitors to Tulum. The festival generates an estimated $320 million in destination spending. It also supports 6,100 direct jobs in the local economy. UX Arena aims to build on this demand with a permanent year-round venue.

Government Collaboration and Development Partners

The development of UX Arena was conducted in collaboration with multiple entities. Partners include the government of Quintana Roo. Mexican Caribbean tourism authorities also supported the project. The Municipality of Tulum participated in the planning process. This collaboration underscores the strategic importance of the venue to regional tourism goals.