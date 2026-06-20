The University of Washington is looking to keep students on the cutting edge of technology as AI continues to reshape industries across the board.

The University of Washington is looking to keep students on the cutting edge of technology as artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries across the board.

The minor would require students to take classes covering AI ethics and technical foundations, complete an AI project, and select from various AI electives.noted the program is co-led by an anthropologist and a computer scientist, signaling the minor’s reach beyond traditional tech students.

The engineering school currently offers an AI and machine learning certificate at the master’s level, along with several other related AI“Allen School researchers are at the forefront of exciting developments in AI spanning machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, robotics, and more,” the Paul G. Allen School’sAnthropic, the company behind AI-chatbot Claude, eyeing expansion in Seattle's South Lake Union But while UW is joining those rising to meet artificial intelligence, critics in Seattle worry about the strain new data centers could have on the environment and electricity bills. Seattle City Light in April about building five new data centers, which would have roughly consumed one-third of the city’s average daily electricity use.

In response, the Seattle City Council placed a“The passing of today’s moratorium does not stop AI or data centers. It does, however, pause to hold those accountable in the development of data centers, while understanding the long-lasting impact on people and land,” Seattle City Council member Debora Juarez stated. The University of Washington is looking to keep students on the cutting edge of technology as AI continues to reshape industries across the board.

ATLANTA — Bina Ramroop broke down in tears when she realized she wasn’t going to get the World Cup tickets she had bought for her grandson’s 13th birthday. As thousands poured into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday to see Spain face Cape Verde in what turned out to be a remarkable scoreless draw, Ramroop COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s law requiring children under 16 to get parental consent to use social media apps must be restored, a divided panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

The decision comes as a blow to NetChoice, which had won court victories against similar laws in other states, including California WASHINGTON — Federal regulators on Thursday agreed to let large energy users connect more quickly to the nation’s inefficient and electric transmission system to accommodate surging demand from power-hungry artificial intelligence data centers. Energy Secretary Chris Wright had urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to act in an effort to help the United States Officials in Kansas City, Missouri, are preparing to equip cameras on some public buses with facial recognition software capable of identifying passengers who appear on a list of banned riders or missing persons.

Supporters and opponents alike view the effort as a major litmus test for tapping the AI-powered software on a U.S. public transportation The man who died when a small jet crashed on a Texas highway was an entrepreneur well-known in the state for being at the center of Austin’s turbocharged evolution as a technology hub. Joshua Baer, 50, described himself as an “Austinpreneur,” a reference to the state capital and his enthusiasm for getting people into business.

The scammers share a playbook: Arrive uninvited, claim to see damage, start work before the homeowner has time to think. If you are a homeowner in the Puget Sound area, these seven steps can protect you from being a victim in the next scam. June is National Men’s Health Month: Advancing prostate cancer treatment while preserving quality of life One in eight men will hear the words"you have prostate cancer" in their lifetime.

Unfortunately, many men tend to overlook the importance of preventative care. When is the best time to see whales in the Salish Sea? Each of the four whale species in our waters follows its own seasonal rhythm, and understanding those patterns is the key to planning your experience. Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.





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