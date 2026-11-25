New UW Medicine research reveals electric scooter crashes cause prolonged symptoms and significant job losses for victims. The study highlights severe long-term health impacts and financial consequences for injured riders in Seattle.

Electric scooter crashes can lead to symptoms that last for months, as well as job losses, according to new research led by UW Medicine in Seattle. Researchers analyzed scooter crash patients' cases at Harborview Medical Center from July 2020 through December 2024. They identified 305 people who had traumatic brain injury symptoms after their crashes. They surveyed 64 of them by phone, and in most cases, the surveys were conducted more than a year after the accident.

Study Findings on TBI Symptoms and Duration

Survey respondents fell into two groups: 44 had sustained an injury inside the skull that had shown up on a CT scan, while 20 had documented TBI symptoms but no CT-visible injury. Symptoms reported included headaches, insomnia, cognitive problems, and light sensitivity. Of those surveyed, 84% reported at least one symptom. In the group with injuries that showed up on CT scans, the median symptom duration was 11 months, the release said. For those without CT-visible injuries, it was 1.3 months. Eleven months of symptoms is a mismatch for what we would typically expect of people who spend one night in the hospital, said the paper's lead author, Dr. Zachary Abecassis, a resident in neurological surgery at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

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Socioeconomic Impact on Scooter Riders

Among the patients with CT-visible head injuries, 31 reported missing a median of two months of work. Of the 64 patients surveyed, 11 either changed jobs or lost their jobs because of their injuries. If you have people not working for months or losing their jobs, that's a profound social effect that probably none of them imagined when they got on the scooter that day, Abecassis said. The data suggests that the physical toll of these accidents extends far beyond immediate medical treatment, creating long-term economic instability for the victims involved.

Risk Factors and Helmet Usage Statistics

Only 7% of the people surveyed were wearing helmets at the time of their crashes. Among those surveyed, 70% reported drinking alcohol beforehand. It's hard to realize that, even going 10 or 15 miles per hour, these are high-velocity-type injuries, Abecassis said. When you're riding a scooter, and your head is unprotected, or you've been drinking alcohol, you're one fall away from a devastating injury. I think that's why we see these prolonged symptoms. These statistics highlight a dangerous combination of risk factors that significantly increase the likelihood of severe, lasting harm to riders.

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Expert Conclusions on Injury Severity

Dr. Zachary Abecassis of UW Medicine emphasizes that the velocity of electric scooters, even at modest speeds, generates enough force to cause significant neurological damage. The high rate of alcohol involvement and the extremely low rate of helmet usage among the surveyed group indicate that many riders underestimate the potential consequences of a fall. The study provides critical evidence that electric scooters are not merely leisure devices but vehicles capable of causing serious, life-altering injuries that require extensive recovery time and can disrupt professional lives.

Future Implications for Public Health

This research from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle serves as a stark warning about the long-term health and economic impacts of electric scooter accidents. The findings suggest that public health initiatives may need to address not only immediate safety measures but also the long-term support systems needed for victims of traumatic brain injuries. With a significant portion of riders experiencing prolonged symptoms and job loss, the social cost of these accidents extends far beyond the individual, affecting families and the broader community.