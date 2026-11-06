UVA Men's Basketball vs Northeastern: Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

The Cavaliers began their season with an 89-60 win over Drexel. For the second game in a row, Virginia is set to host a CAA opponent at John Paul Jones Arena. T

over Drexel. For the second game in a row, Virginia is set to host a CAA opponent at John Paul Jones Arena. This time it is Northeastern taking the trip down I-95.

Dec 20, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Naithan George tries to drive the ball past Northeastern Huskies forward Youri Fritz in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The visiting Huskies are 0-1, coming off of a 93-85 loss at rival Boston University.

Also read How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. West Coast Baptist

Rashad King led the way with 21 points, while Dorian Grosber chipped in 18 and a few others hovered around 10. King is a player to watch. He spent last season at LSU, appearing in all 32 games . He was named a Preseason All-CAA First Team-er.

He actually spent his first three seasons with Northeastern. This is a homecoming for King in his final year of eligibility. Grosber has had a much different path. He played in Luxembourg before redshirting his freshman season at High Point last year.

Advertisement

The Huskies are led by Coach Bill Coen, who has been their head coach since 2006. Coen is the all-time CAA wins leader. Before setting records up in Boston, Coen was an assistant at Rhode Island for eight seasons and Boston College for nine. Given his wealth of experience, it is possible he and Coachcrossed paths at some point in the past 30 years .

Coen's teams fight hard. The last time the Huskies came down to Charlottesville in December of 2023, it took a game-winning shot from Reece Beekman for No. 22 Virginia to escape with a 56-54 win. The Cavaliers trailed by six points at halftime of that game. Thijs De Ridder was dominant, putting up 12 points in the first two and a half minutes of the season.

Others, however, were just solid. Chance Mallory uncharacteristically had six turnovers and didn't score in double figures. Odom took the time to get most players involved against the Dragons. The rotation still isn't set in stone, though.

This game will be an opportunity for deep reserves to show why they deserve a chance to get off the bench early and often. Points will not be at a premium. Defense should be the bigger test tonight. Northeastern is capable of lighting up the scoreboard .

Advertisement

The Huskies present something new, but should still lose bulbously. Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide.

Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock