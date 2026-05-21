UTD Students Accuse Police and Officials of Malicious Prosecution, Exceeding Force in Arrest

A lawsuit against UT Dallas police officers and other officials alleges excessive force during arrests and malicious prosecution of pro-Palestinian students who protested UTD's support for Israel and investment in companies linked to the Gaza war. SJP criticizes UTD for collaborating with the state to target campus organizing but later dismisses its association.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal Northern District of Texas, accused UT Dallas police officers of using excessive force while arresting students last year. Students for Justice in Palestine Dallas (SJP) criticized the university for collaborating with the state to target campus organizing and stifle its movement.

Tensions rose between students, faculty, and university officials after Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and pro-Palestinian students called on UTD to divest, resulting in arrests during demonstrations. A spokesperson for SJP stated that the group no longer associated with UTD but held it accountable for policies, laws, and tactics targeting campus organizing.

The lawsuit accused UTD, UT system officials, former president Benson, and current president Moghe of maliciously prosecuting the students and violating their First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights





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UTD Students For Justice In Palestine Dallas Excessive Force Allegations Against Officials Collaboration With The State Divestment Movement Protest

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