Utahns Feel the 'Egg-flation' as Prices Soar

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed across Utah, impacting both residents and local restaurants. Many are turning to backyard chickens or cutting back on egg consumption as they grapple with the rising costs.

Sticker shock is usually an emotion reserved for the gas pump, but Utah ns, along with most Americans, have been feeling it while at the grocery store. 'My son came and stole all my eggs and so we had to go to the grocery store and they were 14.99! Which was insane!' shared Fayette resident Krista Martindale.The eggs Martindale's son 'stole' were the ones her own chickens hatched.

These days, something as simple as frying up an egg for breakfast could soon be seen as a luxury, but Martindale loves raising the chickens right in her own backyard. Now more than ever. 'I love having farm-fresh eggs,' she said. 'I’ve always had them. I grew up with chickens.'Growing up in the Sevier Valley, Martindale now lives just a little further up the road and has had her own chickens for about a year. She currently has about a dozen but wishes she had even more. 'Everybody’s asking me for eggs and they’re precious. Eggs are precious,' Martindale explained.Here's how egg prices are impacting local restaurants: Right now, Martindale is not concerned about the current spread of avian bird flu. 'I know that it’s going around but I guess if they catch it, it will go through the flock and I think that we’ll be okay,' she said, knowing that’s the cause behind the price increase of eggs across the state.Over in Gunnison, Paige Conover laughs about the egg-flation because otherwise, she says, it would bring her to tears. 'They were marked lower and I was like, 'Oh, that’s a good deal,' and I went to check out and they were ringing up as $24.99 and I was like, ‘No, thank you!' said Conover.A mother of three who used to raise chickens, Conover is considering a jump back into the chicken game because she can’t afford to keep buying eggs at the Gunnison grocery, shelling out more than 3 or 4 times more than usual the last time she bought a dozen. 'I did bite the bullet and I did pay the price, but I was like, 'Enjoy the eggs, kids, because these are the last ones for a while!''Shoppers aren't the only ones feeling the egg price sticker shock: Commiserating over a grocery store receipt from Tuesday, Conover sees how the cost of everything, not just eggs, seems to be going up. 'So five of us, our grocery bill used to be $500 a month and now it’s definitely $1300 or more,' she explained. 'Insane! So, it’s been a struggle for sure, and definitely impacts our daily life.'Back in Fayette, Martindale is seeing her backyard flock continuing to grow. 'We went and got more chickens from my dad so we could have a few more eggs,' she said, 'but prices right now are pretty crazy.





fox13 / 🏆 550. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Food Economy EGGS PRICES INFLATION UTAH FARM FRESH BACKYARD CHICKENS GROCERY COSTS RESTAURANTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utahns Turn to Backyard Chickens Amid Rising Egg PricesAs egg prices soar due to bird flu, more Utahns are raising their own chickens to cope with the cost. Alexandria Conde, a resident of West Haven, shares her experience of transitioning from a novice to a seasoned backyard chicken farmer, highlighting the joys and challenges of this endeavor.

Read more »

Egg-spensive Times: Colorado Grapples with Soaring Egg PricesColorado residents are facing empty egg shelves and steep price increases due to a perfect storm of avian influenza outbreaks and a state-mandated cage-free egg law. This is impacting grocery stores across the state, forcing them to implement purchase limits and grapple with supply chain disruptions.

Read more »

Celebrity Chef Recommends Exploring Non-Egg Breakfasts Amid High Egg PricesCelebrity chef Andrew Zimmern suggests looking to foreign breakfast menus for inspiration and recommends swapping out the traditional American egg-heavy breakfast for alternatives found in cultures that don't rely on eggs as a staple. He cites Japan and Italy as examples, highlighting their focus on grilled fish, rice, pickles, soup, meat, cheese, and toast. While acknowledging the rising cost of plant-based egg substitutes, Zimmern believes exploring egg-less diets can alleviate pressure on the egg market.

Read more »

With egg prices rising and shortages in stores, these egg substitutes can help in the kitchenChefs say there are some easy swaps home cooks can make as bird flu causes egg shortages at grocery stores around the country.

Read more »

Soaring Egg Prices Force Restaurants to Raise Prices, Customers to Seek AlternativesRising egg prices have become a significant problem for both restaurants and consumers. Restaurants like Super Cocina in San Diego are facing increased costs for their key ingredients, leading them to raise prices on menu items featuring eggs. Customers, on the other hand, are noticing the impact at grocery stores and are starting to explore alternative options to cope with the rising cost of eggs.

Read more »

Skyrocketing Egg Prices Force New Jersey Restaurants to Raise Prices and Rethink MenusThe cost of eggs has skyrocketed in New Jersey, impacting restaurants across the state and forcing them to make tough choices about pricing and menu items.

Read more »