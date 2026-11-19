“Data centers will happen,” one lawmaker told reporters after the interim meeting. “But we can make sure that, in Utah, only the best projects that respect our natural resources, that benefit our local communities, happen.”

As Utah lawmakers work to rewrite data center regulations, one of their top priorities will be to leave decision-making in the hands of local officials.

“They get to decide whether a data center is appropriate for their community,” said Rep. Paul Cutler, a Centerville Republican. A working group looking at policy changes also decided it wants to reduce tax incentives available to data center projects, and create a path for more environmental mitigation and improvements, benefits for local communities and statewide tax savings, according to a presentation Cutler gave during a legislative interim committee meeting Wednesday.

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Cutler is among the group of lawmakers who are rethinking the state’s approach to data centers amid rising public sentiment against the facilities, especially ones that mostly help train and run artificial intelligence models. Several counties across the state have passed temporary moratoriums on data center proposals to give themselves time to develop regulations. And while eastern states are looking at a pause on permits or construction, Utah lawmakers are not considering that step.

Balancing local concerns with economic growth Instead, Cutler said, they are trying to balance environmental concerns with economic growth while improving transparency and maintaining local control.

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“Utahns have legitimate, serious questions about the intent of data centers,” he said – but the facilities are also valuable industrial projects. A graph in Cutler’s presentation showed a 250-megawatt data center producing more than $25 million a year in taxes — and could generate nearly $70 million a year, depending on the condition of the computer chips and other equipment inside. Lawmakers say they want to ensure those millions in potential revenue exist to benefit local communities, Cutler said.

To do that, lawmakers are looking to reduce available tax incentives. The revenue would mostly stay local, he said, but some of it would go to a state fund focused on environmental mitigation and improvements. Another portion also could go to help reduce property or income taxes statewide, or fund efforts to benefit the Great Salt Lake. Utah’s legislators don’t want to hand down state mandates, Cutler said, but they will seek changes to the data center approval process.

Under the planned bill, he said, local officials would need to have policies in place for zoning, setbacks, noise, heat, vibration and architecture before they approve a data center project. More information up front Data center projects that are going well, Cutler said, spent “a lot of time up front” providing information to help local officials make their decision. Pulling that forward in the process for everyone means “people can learn the real facts about what’s involved,” he said.

“The intent is to force that conversation early and make sure there is consultation before any approval could happen,” he said. Though the bill is still in the drafting stage, Cutler indicated it also will require data center proposals to come through a county or municipality. Economic development entities like the state’s Military Installation Development Authority or Inland Port Authority could provide support, he said, but could not originate a project.

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The overall goal, Cutler said, is to improve the process – and everyone has agreed so far that it’s needed.

“Data centers will happen,” he told reporters after Wednesday’s meeting. “But we can make sure that, in Utah, only the best projects that respect our natural resources, that benefit our local communities, happen. ” Crafting policy so far has been a “Herculean effort,” said Sen. Chris Wilson, a Logan Republican and the Senate Majority Leader next term – and there still is a lot of work to go.

Wilson said the working group has “done a great job of alleviating a lot of the low-hanging fruit” and will make improvements after public feedback. There still is work to go on policies, he said, and on getting feedback from the rest of the Legislature and input from Gov. Spencer Cox.

“It’s going to be a while” before there is a full draft ready, Wilson said.