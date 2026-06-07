A new fundraising campaign, Utah Youth Sports Giving Day, aims to increase access to youth sports for children across the state of Utah. The campaign was announced by executives from Miller Sports + Entertainment, the Larry H. Miller & Gail Miller Family Foundation, and the Daniels Fund at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan. The event, which kicked off on Friday, features youth baseball and softball players participating in Major League Baseball's Play Ball Weekend. The campaign will run from September 12 to September 26 with the goal of raising $3 million to support youth sports nonprofits.

A new fundraising campaign , Utah Youth Sports Giving Day , aims to increase access to youth sports for children across the state of Utah. The campaign was announced by executives from Miller Sports + Entertainment , the Larry H. Miller & Gail Miller Family Foundation , and the Daniels Fund at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan.

The event, which kicked off on Friday, features youth baseball and softball players participating in Major League Baseball's Play Ball Weekend. The campaign will run from September 12 to September 26 with the goal of raising $3 million to support youth sports nonprofits. Already, several organizations have committed to matching $1.5 million.

The campaign hopes to increase access to youth sports for children who may not be able to afford it, providing them with the opportunity to experience the lifelong benefits of sports. The event features a kick-off event with youth participants practicing different aspects of baseball at various stations. The campaign is led by Michelle Smith, president of Miller Sports + Entertainment, who has personally seen the impact of youth sports participation on her own children.

Smith said that youth sports helps build character, resilience, and confidence, and gives children a sense of belonging. The campaign is also supported by Utah Governor Spencer Cox and his wife, Abby Cox, who both participated in Junior Jazz, a youth sports program. The governor said that youth sports is essential for children's development, and that the campaign will help increase access to sports for children who may not be able to afford it.

Kaysha Love, a two-time Olympic bobsledder, also participated in Junior Jazz and said that the program gave her the opportunity to do something within her community and led her to her passion for gymnastics. Love said that she never considered bobsledding until she was approached her senior year of college, and that it led her to meet her fiancé, fellow bobsledder Hunter Powell.

The campaign is a collaborative effort between several organizations, including America First Credit Union, SME Industries Inc., Mountainland Supply, the Forever Young Foundation, and the Huntsman Family Foundation, among others. The organizations have committed to matching $1.5 million, bringing the total to $3 million. The campaign will run for two weeks, from September 12 to September 26, and will provide funding to support youth sports nonprofits.

The event aims to increase access to youth sports for children who may not be able to afford it, providing them with the opportunity to experience the lifelong benefits of sports. The campaign is led by Michelle Smith, who has personally seen the impact of youth sports participation on her own children. Smith said that youth sports helps build character, resilience, and confidence, and gives children a sense of belonging.

The campaign is also supported by Utah Governor Spencer Cox and his wife, Abby Cox, who both participated in Junior Jazz, a youth sports program. The governor said that youth sports is essential for children's development, and that the campaign will help increase access to sports for children who may not be able to afford it.

Kaysha Love, a two-time Olympic bobsledder, also participated in Junior Jazz and said that the program gave her the opportunity to do something within her community and led her to her passion for gymnastics. Love said that she never considered bobsledding until she was approached her senior year of college, and that it led her to meet her fiancé, fellow bobsledder Hunter Powell.

The campaign is a collaborative effort between several organizations, including America First Credit Union, SME Industries Inc., Mountainland Supply, the Forever Young Foundation, and the Huntsman Family Foundation, among others. The organizations have committed to matching $1.5 million, bringing the total to $3 million. The campaign will run for two weeks, from September 12 to September 26, and will provide funding to support youth sports nonprofits.

The event aims to increase access to youth sports for children who may not be able to afford it, providing them with the opportunity to experience the lifelong benefits of sports





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Utah Youth Sports Giving Day Miller Sports + Entertainment Larry H. Miller & Gail Miller Family Foundation Daniels Fund Play Ball Weekend Major League Baseball Youth Sports Fundraising Campaign

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