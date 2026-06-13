Utah WWII veteran turns 102 years old

Dallas Workman turns 102 years old on Sunday, a milestone that has family members reflecting on a man they describe as a mentor, adventurer, educator and devoted family man.

Dallas Workman at his home in Layton, Friday. The World War II veteran will turn 102 years old on Sunday. Born in 1924, Workman served as a torpedo bomber pilot in the U.S. Navy.

LAYTON — Most people celebrating a birthday this weekend might be adding another candle to the cake. Dallas Workman is adding another year to a life that has already stretched across more than a century. The Layton resident turns 102 years old on Sunday, a milestone that has family members reflecting on a man they describe as a mentor, adventurer, educator and devoted family man.

He also served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, where he trained as a torpedo bomber pilot and flew missions searching for Nazi submarines.

"That was when I served for a little over five years in World War II," Workman said while looking through old photographs from his military service. "That's me," he said with a laugh. "I can't remember when I ever had to wear that much of a fur coat.

"After returning home from the war, Workman married his high school sweetheart and eventually built a career in education, serving as a principal and later working as a district administrator in Davis County schools. "He is such a mentor in so many ways," she said. "He has such a heart for adventure and he really enjoys continuing to learn. "Those values helped shape a household and family that eventually grew to include five children, 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

"Family unity was always very important to my family, as was our religion and being kind to others," said Vitiritto. "If you see someone that needs help, give it to them," he said. "And if you can't give that person help, you find somebody that can. ""Enjoy life," he said with a smile still as wide as those in the old photos.

"My goal was to always do what was the right thing to do. "As relatives gather in Layton this weekend to celebrate his 102nd birthday, they won't just be celebrating a number. They'll be celebrating a life filled with service, family and a belief that doing the right thing is always worth it. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team.

The article, itself, is solely human-written. Alex Cabrero is an Emmy award-winning journalist and reporter for KSL since 2004. He covers various topics and events but particularly enjoys sharing stories that show what's good in the world.





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